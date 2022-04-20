ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma Sooners extend offer to 2024's No. 1 tight end Landen Thomas

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yNHmJ_0fElffv500

Since Brent Venables took over as head coach, the Oklahoma Sooners have made a concerted effort to wade into SEC and ACC country and recruit the southeast. They’re doing so again with the No. 1 tight end in the 2024 recruiting class, Landen Thomas.

Thomas, who’s being recruited by a who’s who of college football programs, is a top 10 player in the state of Georgia and ranks as a top 50 prospect by 247Sports and On3.

Early in his recruiting process, it looks as if Georgia is the leader for Thomas’ services, but Joe Jon Finley and the Sooners will take their shot to land one of the most athletic players in the 2024 class.

As a sophomore, Thomas comes in at 6-4, 230 lbs, giving him the size to be an impact player from day one. He’s also got the frame to add even more weight, while not diminishing his athleticism.

Already he has the speed to run away from the defense and shows an ability to make things happen after the catch. Thomas’ acceleration stands out. He gets upfield in a hurry whether in-line or split into the slot. He shows good awareness of route spacing and how to use the field to his advantage.

The only Crystal Ball prediction for Landen Thomas comes from 247Sports Southeast Recruiting Analyst Andrew Ivins, who has Thomas going to Georgia. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine echos those sentiments with Georgia at a 90.8% chance to land the talented tight end.

But, as we’ve seen with Brent Venables and company, it isn’t over till it’s over. With an offer on the table, they’ll begin pushing for a visit so they can sell Norman, the University of Oklahoma, and the culture in the football program.

Landen Thomas’ Recruiting Profile

Crystal Ball

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position

ESPN — — — —

Rivals 4 68 12 2

247Sports 4 22 7 1

247 Composite 4 36 9 1

On3 Recruiting 4 42 9 2

On3 Consensus 4 38 9 1

Vitals

Hometown Colquitt, Georgia

Projected Position TE

Height 6-4

Weight 230 lbs

Notable Offers

  • Missouri Tigers
  • Miami Hurricanes
  • South Carolina Gamecocks

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: A New Favorite Has Emerged For Arch Manning

20 years ago the Texas Longhorns successfully the recruited Vince Young, the most hyped quarterback prospect of the era. By the way things are looking, they could be on the verge of landing the most hyped signal caller of this era too. According to Jeremy Crabtree of On3 Recruiting, the...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Veteran Alabama Player Enters The Transfer Portal

Alabama’s football team is about to lose some of its depth on the defensive line. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, defensive lineman Stephon Wynn has entered the transfer portal. Wynn, a former four-star recruit, joined Alabama’s football program in 2018. Now, the redshirt senior is looking for another...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

One of Florida's former 4-star QBs just entered the transfer portal

Florida football lost another player to the transfer portal on Tuesday when former four-star quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson told Gators Online that he will search for other opportunities to manifest his talents. The signal-caller situation in the Swamp is a bit more clear after sophomore Anthony Richardson put up a solid performance in the Orange and Blue spring game last week, likely leading to Del Rio-Wilson’s decision.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Football
City
Wade, OK
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
State
Georgia State
Norman, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
ClutchPoints

The real reason Jay Wright is retiring as Villanova coach

The reports on Jay Wright seriously considering retirement came as a shock to the basketball world. After all, it seemingly came out of nowhere, especially since the legendary tactician has been a stabilizing force on the sidelines for Villanova for 21 years. However, Wright has a really good reason to...
VILLANOVA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Venables
brownsnation.com

Report: Jarvis Landry Will Choose Between 2 Teams

Earlier this offseason, the Cleveland Browns parted ways with wide receiver Jarvis Landry. The five-time Pro Bowl receiver has spent each of the last four seasons as a member of the Browns. Now, the 29-year-old is allowed to sign with whichever team he wants as a free agent. However, it...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas Football in the running to land Georgia quarterback

The 2023 signing class has the chance to improve with the possible addition of a four-star rated quarterback. Malachi Singleton, a 6-1, 220-pound quarterback from Acworth, Ga. will announce his commitment on Monday, April 25, and the Razorbacks appear to be the front runner to land him. Singleton has received five crystal ball predictions from 247sports this month, with the most recent coming Tuesday from Andrew Ivans and Phillip Dukes, both are 100% accurate in predicting the landing spot for athletes from the 2023 class. The signal-caller from North Cobb High School may have given a hint to his college destination by tweeting...
ACWORTH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#The Oklahoma Sooners#Sec#Acc
The Spun

Punishment Announced For College Pitcher Who Tackled Hitter

Earlier this week, a college baseball game turned ugly when a pitcher tackled an opposing player after he hit a home run. In the top of the sixth inning of an NJCAA game between North Central Texas College and Weatherford, Josh Phillips of NCTC hit a go-ahead home run. As he rounded the bases, Weatherford pitcher Owen Woodward charged from the mound and tackled Phillips.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Pitcher tackles hitter after home run in wild video

A junior college baseball game in Texas was suspended on Wednesday after a pitcher tackled an opposing player who had just hit a home run off of him. North Central Texas College’s Josh Phillips hit a go-ahead homer in the top of the sixth inning. As he was rounding third base, Weatherford College pitcher Owen Woodward sprinted toward him and violently speared him. The hit caused Phillips’ helmet to fly off his head. You can see the video below:
BASEBALL
saturdaytradition.com

Emoni Bates, former 5-star prospect, drawing interest from 2 B1G programs via transfer portal

The former top prospect of the 2022 recruiting class is in the transfer portal and is hearing from a lot of programs, including two schools out of the B1G. Emoni Bates was a longtime commit to Michigan State as a part of the 2022 recruiting class. The 5-star prospect eventually decommitted, reclassified to 2021 and wound up at Memphis as a 17-year-old freshman.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
University of Oklahoma
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

99K+
Followers
146K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy