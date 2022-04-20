Oklahoma Sooners extend offer to 2024's No. 1 tight end Landen Thomas

Since Brent Venables took over as head coach, the Oklahoma Sooners have made a concerted effort to wade into SEC and ACC country and recruit the southeast. They’re doing so again with the No. 1 tight end in the 2024 recruiting class, Landen Thomas.

Thomas, who’s being recruited by a who’s who of college football programs, is a top 10 player in the state of Georgia and ranks as a top 50 prospect by 247Sports and On3.

Early in his recruiting process, it looks as if Georgia is the leader for Thomas’ services, but Joe Jon Finley and the Sooners will take their shot to land one of the most athletic players in the 2024 class.

As a sophomore, Thomas comes in at 6-4, 230 lbs, giving him the size to be an impact player from day one. He’s also got the frame to add even more weight, while not diminishing his athleticism.

Already he has the speed to run away from the defense and shows an ability to make things happen after the catch. Thomas’ acceleration stands out. He gets upfield in a hurry whether in-line or split into the slot. He shows good awareness of route spacing and how to use the field to his advantage.

The only Crystal Ball prediction for Landen Thomas comes from 247Sports Southeast Recruiting Analyst Andrew Ivins, who has Thomas going to Georgia. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine echos those sentiments with Georgia at a 90.8% chance to land the talented tight end.

But, as we’ve seen with Brent Venables and company, it isn’t over till it’s over. With an offer on the table, they’ll begin pushing for a visit so they can sell Norman, the University of Oklahoma, and the culture in the football program.

Landen Thomas’ Recruiting Profile

Crystal Ball

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position

ESPN — — — —

Rivals 4 68 12 2

247Sports 4 22 7 1

247 Composite 4 36 9 1

On3 Recruiting 4 42 9 2

On3 Consensus 4 38 9 1

Vitals

Hometown Colquitt, Georgia

Projected Position TE

Height 6-4

Weight 230 lbs

Notable Offers