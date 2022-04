A new 45,000 square foot complex for Kenworth of Louisiana is under construction next to Don’s Specialty Meats in Carencro along I-49 at 4100 NE Evangeline Thruway. Currently, Kenworth’s smaller, 26,000 square foot facility is located on Veterans Memorial Drive next to McDonald’s in Carencro where the city’s traffic is more retail traffic-heavy rather than suited for commercial vehicle traffic. So the move makes the most sense for the trucking facility to be located along an area best suited for large commercial traffic… for now.

CARENCRO, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO