ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Johnny Depp says he was demeaned, berated by Amber Heard

By Lauren Young
wfxg.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Actor Johnny Depp is back on the stand for testimony in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, a day...

www.wfxg.com

Comments / 0

Related
Radar Online.com

Amber Heard Argues With Priest While Filming New Thriller 'In The Fire' Amid $50M Defamation Battle With Ex Johnny Depp

Amber Heard was spotted on the set of her new movie, In The Fire, for the first time, and she's arguing with a priest on day one of filming. It looks like her role as a psychiatrist in the supernatural thriller is prepping her for her day in court against ex-husband Johnny Depp. The exes are gearing up to face off over the $50 defamation lawsuit the actor filed against Heard.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp & Paul Bettany’s Texts About ‘Drowning’ Amber Heard To Be Read At Upcoming Trial

Johnny Depp and Paul Bettany suggested in text messages ‘drowning’ Amber Heard before they ‘burn her’ to determine if she was ‘a witch’ per court docs. Johnny Depp, 58, is getting ready to face off in court against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 35 — who he’s suing for $50 million in a defamation lawsuit that claims that Amber “destroyed” his career by penning an article in The Washington Post in 2018 about being a survivor of “sexual violence.” In court documents obtained by HollywoodLife, the jilted exes listed in their Exhibit List a text message conversation from 2013 between Johnny and his friend, actor Paul Bettany, 50. In the texts, the two actors discuss “drowning” Amber to ensure that she is “not a witch” — and their private messages are now set to be read out loud during the trial. The trial set to begin on April 11, 2022, in Fairfax County, Virginia.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Johnny Depp Just Hit A Setback In Lawsuit Against Amber Heard As Trial Date Approaches

Celebrity couples have a way of capturing the attention of the public, and this is especially true when there’s a messy divorce involved. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard know this all too well, as they’ve been battling in court for years, making headlines for their arguments and the involvement of other celebrities. Depp just hit a setback in his lawsuit against Heard as the trial date approaches, so buckle up.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Johnny Depp’s security guard shares his fear that actor and Amber Heard would ‘kill each other’

Johnny Depp’s security guard Sean Bett testified during the defamation trial between the actor and his ex-wife Amber Heard that he told Ms Heard that he worried the relationship would end badly. After witnessing a number of fights, Mr Bett said he told Ms Heard that “this can’t continue” and that “you’re either going to kill each other or you’re going to be in jail”. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesThe defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia after Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
hotnewhiphop.com

NeNe Leakes Sues Bravo, NBCUniversal For Ignoring Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Alleged Racism: Report

She has been at odds with the Bravo Network for years after she was reportedly booted from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but Nene Leakes is turning up her tension with the network now that she has filed a federal lawsuit. Leakes was one of the first stars of the hit series that helped make her the multi-millionaire superstar she is today, but an altercation with production while filming resulted in the reality mogul being removed from the show.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Actor#Op Ed#Ap#The Washington Post#Associated Press
Indy100

A$AP Rocky posted an eye-watering amount of bail money to get out of jail

A$AP Rocky has posted an eye-watering amount of bail money to be released from jail following his arrest in connection with a November shooting in California.The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was returning from a vacation to Barbados with his girlfriend, beauty and fashion mogul Rihanna, when he was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday (20 April).According to a booking report from a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Mayers was booked into jail at 12:42pm local time. Alan Jackson, Mayers' lawyer, also confirmed that his client had been arrested....
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

A$AP Rocky, Rihanna Blindsided, Shocked When Cops Arrested Him

A$AP Rocky was totally blindsided by cops when they showed up at a private, LAX terminal and put him in handcuffs ... all while a pregnant and equally shocked Rihanna looked on. Law enforcement sources tell us ... cops chose not to give Rocky or his team a heads up....
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Michelle Obama Reveals That Daughters Sasha and Malia Both Have Boyfriends

Watch: Michelle Obama Lands Healthy Kids' Show "Waffles + Mochi" The little girls we saw grow up in the White House are Becoming adults!. On The Ellen DeGeneres Show on April 20, Michelle Obama took a moment to marvel at how fast her and husband Barack Obama's two daughters—Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20—have grown up and also shared that both are in relationships.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Shine My Crown

Rubi Rose Faces Backlash After Admitting to Throwing Up Gang Signs Because It's 'Cute': 'I'm in No Way a Gang Member'

Rapper Rubi Rose is facing backlash after she confessed to throwing up gang signs, not because she's in a gang, but because she thinks it's "cute." "I'm not actually a gang member. I know that's kind of like a joke on the internet. I was around gang members, and I just like throwing their gang signs up because it's cute. I love the color red. I'm in no way a gang member, though," she said on the "Big Facts" podcast.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy