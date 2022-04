Orlando City advanced to the next round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday. Goals from Alexandre Pato and Junior Urso were enough to secure the Lions a 2-1 victory over USL Championship club Tampa Bay Rowdies at Exploria Stadium. “It is a very important game for our fans, for our club,” coach Oscar Pareja said. “We’re proud to beat Tampa Rowdies and we dedicate this to our people. I ...

