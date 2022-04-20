ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

MHN Poll: Rent Growth Prediction

By the Editors of Multi-Housing News
multihousingnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMHN has a new poll! We want to know how you predict rent growth to...

www.multihousingnews.com

FOXBusiness

US rent prices reach record highs as buyers pushed out of market

Rent prices across the U.S. climbed to record highs in March largely because an increasing number of potential buyers are being pushed out of the market, according to a new report. The median monthly asking rent increased 17% compared with a year ago, to $1,940, according to real estate brokerage...
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Cheapest City to Buy a Home

Home prices have risen by record amounts in the past two years. Home prices nationwide rose 18.8% in December, compared with the same month in 2020, according to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices. In three cities, the figure was above 25%: Phoenix (32.5%), Tampa (29.4%) and Miami (27.3%). In some smaller cities that […]
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has Run Out of Homes For Sale

There may not have been any time since World War II when home prices have risen as fast as in the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, in January, home prices rose 19.2% nationwide compared to the same month last year.  Among the reasons for the January rise in […]
Money

The 10 U.S. Cities Where Rent Prices Are Rising Fastest

Renters sitting out the most expensive homebuying market in decades are facing steep rising costs of their own. According to a new report from listing platform Realtor.com, the median rent in the 50 largest metro areas in the United States reached an all-time high of $1,792 in February, with overall rent prices climbing 17% over the past year.
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
24/7 Wall St.

Mortgage Rates At 5% Will Wreck The Housing Market

Two things in the rising residential housing market cannot exist together. They are recently high mortgage rates and soaring home prices. The market will start to cool within the next few months, and then home prices increase will slow, at least in many markets. The home price increases began after the initial effects the economy […]
Cadrene Heslop

No More House Flipping For Zillow

Zillow Group Inc., a real estate firm, is leaving the home-flipping market. The company said that its algorithmic+ model to buy and sell homes doesn’t work as planned. It fails to predict home-price appreciation with accuracy. The organization named its tech-enabled home-flipping business iBuying. (source)
BET

Renters Of Color Pay Higher Housing Fees, According To Zillow

In Zillow’s latest Consumer Housing Trends Report some startling numbers reveal how renters of color pay more in security deposits and applications fees than white applicants. The report states the average rental application is around $50, which can be a lot if applicants fill out more than one to...
CNET

Here Are Mortgage Rates for April 20, 2022: Rates Continue to Go Up

A number of principal mortgage rates increased today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both climbed higher. We also saw a hike in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage rates have been slowly rising since the start of this year, and are expected to increase throughout 2022....
Reuters

U.S. home builder sentiment hits seven-month low in April-NAHB

WASHINGTON, April 18 (Reuters) - Confidence among U.S. single-family homebuilders fell to a seven-month low in April as surging mortgage rates and snarled supply chains boosted housing costs, shutting out some first-time buyers from the market, a survey showed on Monday. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market...
International Business Times

U.S. New Home Sales Drop Further As Mortgages Rates Rise; Prices Push Higher

Sales of new U.S. single-family homes unexpectedly fell in February amid rising mortgage rates and higher house prices, which are squeezing out some first-time buyers from the market. Despite the second straight monthly decline reported by the Commerce Department on Wednesday, sales remained above their pre-pandemic level. Economists saw reduced...
