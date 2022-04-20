MHN Poll: Rent Growth Prediction

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. For the last two years, homebuyers have rarely gotten things their way. Bidding wars and record-high home prices have pushed many prospective buyers to extremes, with some...
Rent prices across the U.S. climbed to record highs in March largely because an increasing number of potential buyers are being pushed out of the market, according to a new report. The median monthly asking rent increased 17% compared with a year ago, to $1,940, according to real estate brokerage...
Home prices have risen by record amounts in the past two years. Home prices nationwide rose 18.8% in December, compared with the same month in 2020, according to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices. In three cities, the figure was above 25%: Phoenix (32.5%), Tampa (29.4%) and Miami (27.3%). In some smaller cities that […]
There may not have been any time since World War II when home prices have risen as fast as in the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, in January, home prices rose 19.2% nationwide compared to the same month last year. Among the reasons for the January rise in […]
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Historically low rates were nice while they lasted. In another hit to prospective homebuyers, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate hit 4.42% this week, up 1.31 percentage...
Renters sitting out the most expensive homebuying market in decades are facing steep rising costs of their own. According to a new report from listing platform Realtor.com, the median rent in the 50 largest metro areas in the United States reached an all-time high of $1,792 in February, with overall rent prices climbing 17% over the past year.
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The U.S. housing market’s half-million-dollar club is growing, with more cities than ever posting average home prices above $500,000. Across the nation, home prices have soared...
Two things in the rising residential housing market cannot exist together. They are recently high mortgage rates and soaring home prices. The market will start to cool within the next few months, and then home prices increase will slow, at least in many markets. The home price increases began after the initial effects the economy […]
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. While global commodity prices have been soaring in March amid ongoing supply constraints, lumber prices have headed in the other direction. After surging to highs of $1,357...
(Reuters) - U.S. households expect home prices and rents to rise sharply this year, and while growth in both are then seen slowing, renters see their chances of ever owning a home fading fast, according to a new survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Home prices are...
One of the advantages to buying a home is that mortgage payments can be cheaper than renting — provided you have enough money saved up to afford a down payment and other costs of being of a homeowner. However, even though U.S. rent prices surged in the last year,...
Zillow Group Inc., a real estate firm, is leaving the home-flipping market. The company said that its algorithmic+ model to buy and sell homes doesn’t work as planned. It fails to predict home-price appreciation with accuracy. The organization named its tech-enabled home-flipping business iBuying. (source)
In Zillow’s latest Consumer Housing Trends Report some startling numbers reveal how renters of color pay more in security deposits and applications fees than white applicants. The report states the average rental application is around $50, which can be a lot if applicants fill out more than one to...
A number of principal mortgage rates increased today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both climbed higher. We also saw a hike in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage rates have been slowly rising since the start of this year, and are expected to increase throughout 2022....
WASHINGTON, April 18 (Reuters) - Confidence among U.S. single-family homebuilders fell to a seven-month low in April as surging mortgage rates and snarled supply chains boosted housing costs, shutting out some first-time buyers from the market, a survey showed on Monday. The housing market is under the spotlight as the...
WASHINGTON, April 18 (Reuters) - Confidence among U.S. single-family homebuilders fell to a seven-month low in April as surging mortgage rates and snarled supply chains boosted housing costs, shutting out some first-time buyers from the market, a survey showed on Monday. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market...
Sales of new U.S. single-family homes unexpectedly fell in February amid rising mortgage rates and higher house prices, which are squeezing out some first-time buyers from the market. Despite the second straight monthly decline reported by the Commerce Department on Wednesday, sales remained above their pre-pandemic level. Economists saw reduced...
Builder confidence fell for the fourth straight month in April. The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage stood at around 3.90% at the beginning of March, and is now up to 5.15%, according to Mortgage News Daily. Elevated mortgage rates are only exacerbating high prices for both new and...
Comments / 0