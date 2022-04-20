ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Is The Market Feeling About T-mobile US Inc?

Cover picture for the articleT-mobile US Inc's (NASDAQ:TMUS) short percent of float has risen 10.09% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 14.88 million shares sold short, which is 2.51% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.7 days to...

