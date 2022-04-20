ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans' Kevin Byard reacts to A.J. Brown not reporting for voluntary workouts

By Mike Moraitis
 2 days ago
Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown has reportedly made the decision not to attend voluntary workouts while he awaits a new contract from the team, but his teammate, safety Kevin Byard, isn’t concerned.

Byard spoke to the media on Day 1 of the Titans’ offseason program, which fell on Monday, April 18, and touched on Brown’s decision, as well as his current contract situation as a whole, per ESPN’s Turron Davenport.

“These things all work themselves out,” Byard said. “If you’re talking about A.J., A.J. is one of the best receivers in the league. Obviously, [coach Mike] Vrabel and [general manager] Jon [Robinson] have talked to him about being here, so I have no concerns about A.J. not coming in, being in shape, coming here ready to produce and being the same type of guy he’s always been.”

Some fans have gotten worked up about Brown deciding not to attend the voluntary portion of the offseason program, which is just silly — and it’s something Brown addressed recently in a tweet.

From all accounts, things are moving in the right direction for Brown to remain in Nashville.

Both general manager Jon Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel have made it clear the team wants to keep Brown and has no intention of trading him.

And, a recent report from ESPN’s Dianna Russini said he and the Titans are “working towards an extension for A.J. Brown to remain a Titan for a long time.”

This deal will get done at some point, and likely during the summer when the Titans usually hand out extensions. In the meantime, Brown’s Twitter bio, trade speculation, and his skipping voluntary workouts is just noise.

