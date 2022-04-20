ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, LA

Man In Jail For 2018 Murder After Police Receive New Evidence

By Akemi Briggs
kadn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleABBEVILLE, La. -- A man is in jail for the 2018 death of an Abbeville man after police obtained evidence linking the suspect to the shooting. Officers of the Abbeville Police Department responded to the corner of...

www.kadn.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Abbeville, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Abbeville, LA
The Independent

How one serial killer evaded capture for more than three decades with a quiet, farmers-market life

No one expects to meet a serial killer at a farmers’ market.Countless Midwestern customers, however, did exactly that.Shockwaves were sent through communities across several states on Tuesday when police released the name of a suspect in the rapes and murders of at least three women in the late 1980s. They identified Harry Edward Greenwell, who died in 2013 in Iowa at the age of 68, as the man they believe to be the “I-65 Killer” or “Days Inn Killer”, as the previously unknown assailant had been nicknamed when he killed three young, female motel clerks more than 30 years ago.Speaking...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Simon
WJTV 12

3 wanted for shooting 71-year-old woman in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify three suspects wanted for an armed robbery and for a shooting of a 71-year-old woman. Police said the armed robbery happened on Wednesday, April 6 at Black’s Food Mart on West Capitol Street. Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jackson Police Department […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Shooting#Crime
Oxygen

Sheriff's Office Releases New Mugshot Of Lori Vallow After She's Returned To Jail

A new mugshot released by Idaho authorities shows Lori Vallow after the 48-year-old was returned to jail Thursday. Lori spent 10 months in a mental health facility after a judge ruled she was unfit to stand trial for the murder of her children, but she was booked into the Madison County Jail at 1:04 a.m. Thursday morning after a judge restored the Idaho mom’s competency earlier this week, according to East Idaho News.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WALA-TV FOX10

Citing largest amount of promethazine he’s seen in one car, judge revokes bond of Mobile murder defendant

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An accused murderer who was out on bail is heading back to jail after a judge removed his bond Tuesday because of a new arrest. Darrion Montreal Johnson, 31, is one of five people charged with killing a 62-year-old woman on Roderick Road in September 2020. It was revenge, authorities said at the time, for a murder that the woman’s son is accused of committing.
MOBILE, AL
MyArkLaMiss

Farmerville Police and Monroe Police recover vehicle from Lake D’Arbonne, driver taken to medical facility

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, April 13, 2022, the Farmerville Police Department and Monroe Police Department recovered a submerged vehicle from Lake D’Arbonne. According to Farmerville Police, the vehicle was in the lake due to a medical emergency that resulted into a vehicle accident. The driver of the vehicle was taken to a […]
FARMERVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy