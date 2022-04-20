ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make Sure the Queen is 'Protected' on Recent Travels

WHAS 11
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Harry and Meghan Markle visited his Grandmother...

www.whas11.com

epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mom To Award Harry And Meghan Markle Jubilee Medals Just To Meet Lilibet? Royal Reported To Lose A Title This Weekend

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly desperate to meet her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Queen Elizabeth became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the U.K., on Feb. 6, 2022. Buckingham Palace revealed the celebration plans earlier this year, which include a "once-in-a-generation show" combining the best British ceremonial splendor and pageantry with cutting-edge artistic and technological displays.
shefinds

Wait 'Til You Hear How Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are 'Snubbing' The Royal Family Now—This Is So Bad!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire for planning to fly to the Netherlands for the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games this weekend, just a few weeks after they refused to fly to the UK for Prince Philip’s memorial on March 29th due to ongoing disagreements about the level of security they would – or more accurately, would not – have. Their upcoming Holland trip for the Invictus Games, which will take place between April 16th and April 22nd – will be the first time the couple have been together in Europe since stepping down as senior royals – dubbed Megxit – over two years ago.
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle sent special gift to the Queen on heartbreaking day - see hidden meaning

A service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip is set to take place on 29 March at Westminster Abbey, almost one year after he sadly passed away. For the heartbreaking occasion, royals including the Queen are set to be in attendance – but two members of the family who will likely be remembering the Duke of Edinburgh in private are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince Harry and Meghan: Why did the Sussexes visit the Queen in secret?

Prince Harry and Meghan haven’t visited the UK since they quit as Senior Royals and moved to the US two years ago. Prince Harry visited twice, once for Prince Philip’s funeral in 2020 and a second time for the unveiling of his late mother’s statue during the summer of 2021. Both times the Prince was unaccompanied. It seems as though the couple finally decided to visit on their way through to The Netherlands.
Glamour

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Got Cuddly After a Friendly Race at the Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren't just spectators at the Invictus Games—they're participants…sort of. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently arrived in the Netherlands to attend the fifth Invictus Games, the international sports competition Harry founded for wounded service members in 2014. While the couple made their first appearance at The Hague on April 15, the official games began on April 16 and will run until April 22.
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: 1st Photos Of The Couple In Europe Ahead of Invictus Games

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got down to business after they arrived in Europe ahead the Invictus Games over the weekend. In a rare public outing, the Duke & Duchess of Sussex were spotted attending a special reception for the international sporting event in The Hague, the Netherlands on Friday (April 15). They also made an appearance at a welcome event for athletes from the United States and Ukraine hosted by The Hague’s US Embassy.
Us Weekly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: A Timeline of Their Relationship

A royal affair! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship has been on the world’s radar ever since news broke in 2016 that they were dating. The pair were introduced through mutual friends that July. One year after their first encounter, the Suits alum addressed the pair’s courtship for the first time. “We’re a couple. We’re in […]
epicstream.com

Princess Eugenie Shock: Prince Andrew’s Daughter Arranged Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry’s Meeting? Princess Beatrice’s Sister Reportedly A Peacemaker

Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth’s recent reunion surprised royal fans. After all, they have been urging the Duke of Sussex to visit his grandmother for months. Prince Harry also skipped Prince Philip’s memorial service weeks ago, and this would’ve been another perfect opportunity for him to reunite with the queen. However, Prince Harry and the queen’s meeting wouldn’t have been possible if not for Princess Eugenie.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Confused And A Hypocrite? Duke Of Sussex Reportedly Wrecked His Life After Relocating To The US

Prince Harry recently made headlines after he sat down for an interview ahead of the Invictus Games. Critics immediately dissected everything he said and slammed him for them. During his interview with TODAY, the Duke of Sussex said that he considers Montecito his home. This statement didn’t sit well with Britons because Prince Harry is British.
