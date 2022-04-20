ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Senator Who Pleaded to Touching Nurse Won’t Seek 2nd Term

9&10 News
9&10 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wW4Fv_0fElYTWS00

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan lawmaker who pleaded guilty to a charge of inappropriately touching a nurse practitioner will not seek re-election.

State Sen. John Bizon, who was sentenced last month to a year probation after pleading guilty in February to a misdemeanor count of battery, said he has decided to spend more time with his family.

In court last month, the 70-year-old Battle Creek Republican was also ordered to pay $1,130 in court costs and fines, complete a mental health treatment program and have no contact with the victim.

The plea stems from an incident that occurred in August at After Hours Express, an urgent care facility in Marshall where Bizon had gone for treatment for COVID-19 symptoms.

The nurse told police that as she talked to Bizon, a retired physician, the state senator squeezed her waist and made inappropriate comments to her.

Bizon pleaded guilty in February and in a written statement before he was sentenced he called the situation “regrettable,” and said he was distressed that he had unintentionally caused someone to feel unsafe. He said he had not behaved like normal because he was “very sick” at the time.

Bizon is in his first Senate term after serving four years in the House.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
City
Marshall, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Daily Mail

Longtime Republican Rep. Fred Upton, 68, becomes the FOURTH GOP member who voted to impeach Trump to announce he is retiring and won't run for re-election in his Michigan seat

Thirty five-year Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced Monday he will not run for reelection, making him the fourth GOP member who voted to impeach Donald Trump to seek retirement. Upton, 68, has been sent by voters to Congress 18 times. He joins Reps. John Katko of New York,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox17

Prosecutor withdraws from Whitmer kidnapping case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A prosecutor has dropped out of the case in the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Court documents released Tuesday say U.S. Attorney Johnathan Roth has stepped down. He was the co-lead prosecutor in the case alongside Nils Kessler. Roth worked for Governor Whitmer...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Ap#Republican#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Law & Crime

‘Struck at the Heart of the Criminal Justice System’: Ex-Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Gets 15 Months in Prison for Obstructing Probe

A former Brooklyn Supreme Court justice will spend more than a year in prison for obstructing an investigation into fraud and corruption at the Municipal Credit Union, a non-profit, multibillion-dollar financial institution. Then-state judge Sylvia Ash “took repeated steps, over multiple months, to seek to obstruct the federal criminal investigation...
BROOKLYN, NY
Salon

GOP-controlled House impeaches Republican attorney general of South Dakota

The South Dakota legislature on Tuesday voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for running over a pedestrian who Ravnsborg claims to have thought was a deer. Ravnsborg will be suspended from his position, at least temporarily, according to Politico. The decision, handed down in a 36-31 vote, comes despite the state's conclusion last month that the attorney general did not commit an impeachable crime.
POLITICS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
675K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy