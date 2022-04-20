Earth Days: Arts Calendar: April 21-27

Damian Lazarus Preps for Coachella: Electronic artist Damian Lazarus started DJing and producing when he got turntables and a mixer at 14 years old. “It took me years to perfect mixing, I’m still trying to perfect being serious,” he says. “There came a moment in my mid twenties when my best friend took me to one side and told me that he believed I could make it professionally as a DJ. It’s important to have someone you trust to give you this kind of confidence boost, for sure it really helped me and within a short space of time I was playing in clubs and festivals.

COACHELLA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO