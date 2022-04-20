The 10: Jerusalem Quartet concert, Freedom Rider at ASF, and lots of jazz ahead

THURSDAY

Jerusalem Quartet performs for MCMO season finale

On Thursday at 7:30 p.m. the Montgomery Chamber Music Organization will present Jerusalem Quartet at Wilson Auditorium in the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts. This is MCMO's season finale. Since the ensemble's founding in 1993 and subsequent 1996 debut, the four Israeli musicians have embarked on a journey of growth and maturation. This journey has resulted in a wide repertoire and stunning depth of expression, which carries on the string quartet tradition in a unique manner. Tickets to the pre-concert dinner are sold out. For more information, call 334-277-3505.

Freedom Rider at Alabama Shakespeare Festival

Now through Sunday at Alabama Shakespeare Festival, catch performances of Freedom Rider. In May 1961, four young students join others aboard a southbound bus in Washington, DC, to challenge segregated spaces in interstate travel. They ended up changing themselves and the nation forever. Inspired by real events, this powerful play — sometimes funny and ultimately uplifting — celebrates the heroic and watershed journey of these young people. asf.net.

FRIDAY

Earth Day Safari at the Montgomery Zoo

Friday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Montgomery Zoo and Mann Wildlife Museum, 2301 Coliseum Parkway, is offering an Earth Day Safari. Help learn how to save the planet and protect the environment on Earth Day. Spend a fun-filled day at the Montgomery Zoo learning about how simple changes in our daily habits can effect the environment and the planet on which we live. It is fun, educational, always a wild adventure, and an awesome learning experience for all ages; especially school groups. 334-625-4909

See local school bands perform at Tallassee Jazz Fest

Tallassee Jazz Fest is Friday 3:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Southside Middle School gym, 901 Eb Payne Sr. Drive, Tallassee. College, high school and jr high jazz bands, plus the Montgomery Recreators. 3:30 Prattville Jr. High, 3:45 p.m. BTW, 4 p.m. Montevallo, 4:15 p.m. BB Comer, 4:35 p.m. Shades Valley, 4:50 p.m. Pike Road, 5:10 p.m. Smiths Station, 5:30 p.m. Faulkner, 6 p.m. Auburn, 6:30 p.m. Southside, 6:45 p.m. Daleville, 7:05 p.m. Carroll of Ozark, 7:25 p.m. Opelika, 7:45 p.m. Eclectic, 8 p.m. Prattville, 8:20 p.m. Wetumpka, 8:40 p.m. Montgomery Recreators, 9:10 p.m. Tallassee. Performance times may vary slightly from schedule.

Submit art for the 17th annual Youth Art Show in Prattville

The city of Prattville and the Prattauga Art Guild are excited to host the 17th annual Youth Art Show in May at the Prattville Creative Art Center and Gallery, and local youths can be a part of it if you act this Friday. Students in grades K-12, take out your paints, crayons, clay or cameras and get creative! This art show is for students in grades K-12 in Autauga County public, private, or home schools. It also is open to youth who live in Autauga County, take art classes in Autauga County, or have created work in children’s workshops sponsored by the Prattauga Art Guild and the City of Prattville. There are six categories for artwork, including drawing, painting, sculpture, photography, and mixed media and collage. There are four grade categories: K-2, 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12. Award ribbons and participation ribbons will be given in all categories and age groups. Artwork will be accepted on Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, June 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Prattville Creative Art Center at 342 South Chestnut Street in downtown Prattville. The exhibit will open with a reception on Sunday, May 1, at 2:00 p.m., and awards will be announced at that time. There will be an online exhibit as well beginning at 2:00 p.m. on May 1 at www.prattvilleal.gov/departments/prattauga-art-guild. Artwork will be on exhibit in the Gallery through May 29. The arts center is open Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m., or by appointment by contacting the Cultural Arts Office at 334-595- 0850. For more information, contact the Special Events office at 334-595-0850.

SATURDAY

Open Studios at Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts

Join Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for Open Studios at MMFA with renowned artist Gary Chapman. River Region artists looking to be inspired by new scenery, work on collaborative projects, or just get out of your own studio and socialize with creative peers! Registration is requested, especially to reserve use of an easel, please visit www.mmfa.org.

Take a Getaway Cruise on the Harriott II riverboat

Come watch the sunset on the Alabama River aboard the Harriott II Riverboat on Saturdays this spring. The Getaway Cruise is a great way to get your weekend started! During this two-hour cruise, we offer live entertainment, a full bar of delicious beverages and our Wheel House Grille offers a variety of meal selections for purchase. Don't miss the boat! *Inside General Admission seating is located inside one of our two climate-controlled decks, Outside Patio seating is located on the outside top deck and is first come first serve to seat. Patio seating is not handicap accessible. Please purchase boarding tickets before purchasing an Add-On Package.

April Walking Tours

As part of the Alabama Tourism Department’s April Walking Tours, they will offer free, guided tours of Montgomery’s downtown historic district. These walking tours are set for 10 a.m. on Saturday and April 30. Some of the stops along the tour include the Court Square Fountain, Rosa Parks Statue and Bus Stop area, Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church, and the State Capitol. Contact Jennifer Grace at 334-262-0013 for more information.

SUNDAY

Jazz on the Riverfront

Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Riverfront Park, 355 Commerce St. in the amphitheater. The free concert will feature local food vendors and live jazz music from featured artist Trey Daniels and fellow musicians including Amon Robinson, Bo Berry, Emery Kidd, Byron Thomas, Choko Aikens, Jeffrey Perry, Tom Wolfe and Belinda George Peoples. WVAS-FM 90.7 radio personality Jazzie K. Ward will emcee the afternoon of music and fellowship.

Hampstead Food Truck Takeovers

Hampstead presents Spring Food Truck Takeovers with several new food trucks making their debut! Sunday Fundays will be Sunday and May 22 from noon until 3 in the Hampstead Town Center. Bring your friends/family, enjoy live music and delicious food from ten trucks. The Tipping Point will be open for libations. 5272 Hampstead High Street, Montgomery.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: The 10: Jerusalem Quartet concert, Freedom Rider at ASF, and lots of jazz ahead