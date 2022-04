Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * Donald Trump’s endorsement in Ohio’s Republican Senate primary is proving to be a force multiplier for J.D. Vance: Now that the first-time candidate has locked up the former president’s backing, billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel is pumping another $3.5 million into super PAC supporting Vance’s candidacy. This is the same super PAC that Thiel backed last year with $10 million in seed money.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO