The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of questions heading into the 2022 season, and the latest odds believe there's too many to hand them a playoff spot. The most recent odds at BetOnline.ag list the Steelers at +275 to make the playoffs and -350 to miss the postseason. The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens are the current favorites to make the playoffs at -130 odds. They're both +100 to miss the postseason.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO