Bismarck, ND

Woman charged in connection with ND shooting gets probation

The Associated Press
 1 day ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman arrested in connection with the death of a North Dakota man in 2021 has been sentenced to three years of probation and has agreed to testify at the trial of the defendant who’s facing facing a murder charge.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jessica Saueressig, of Cascade, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a felony charge of hindering law enforcement. A charge of felony theft conspiracy was dismissed, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

Saueressig and 29-year-old Carlos Mendivil-Beltran, of Mesa, Arizona, also known as Oscar Ortiz, were arrested following the July 25 death of Brian Rowe, of Watford City.

Prosecutors say the three, whose relationship was unclear, were traveling in Dunn County when an altercation began between Mendivil-Beltran and the 43-year-old victim.

A court affidavit alleges Mendivil-Beltran shot Rowe several times, pushed him out of the vehicle and left him in the road. Mendivil-Beltran later allegedly crashed the pickup into a ravine, where he and Saueressig abandoned it.

Mendivil-Beltran and Saueressig were arrested in Moorhead, Minnesota, two days later, after a search that included police dog and a Moorhead Fire Department drone.

Southwest District Judge Dann Greenwood suspended a five-year prison sentence for Saueressig. The court record states Saueressig will “cooperate with prosecution and testify truthfully” at Mendivil-Beltran’s trial.

CBS Minnesota

Family Reliving Loss Of Loved One After Convicted DWI Driver Involved In New Crash

LINDSTROM, Minn. (WCCO) — A suspected drinking-and-driving crash over the weekend has a family re-living the loss of a loved one. The woman behind the wheel was on probation for a different crash four years ago that took the life of a father, and Rich Lovdal’s brother, Kevin. “I’ve never experienced an instant loss like Kevin. It just tore at you. No time to say goodbye,” Lovdal said. WCCO heard from Kevin’s family, and the latest crash victims share their experience. The Lakes Area Police Department tells WCCO they received numerous 911 calls concerned about the driver of this white car before she...
LINDSTROM, MN
CBS Minnesota

Dashcam Video Released Of Minnesota Deputy Shooting Shequoya Basswood

MAHNOMEN, Minn. (WCCO) — A sheriff in northwestern Minnesota says he has released dashcam footage of a deputy shooting an armed woman following a pursuit and crash last month for the sake of transparency, and for concern over the deputy’s own safety. Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Deputy Dakota Czerny shot 20-year-old Shequoya Basswood in the early morning of March 13 in the Village of Naytahwaush, near Mahnomen and the White Earth Reservation. The sheriff’s office say Basswood was in a vehicle that was speeding, and then fled from a traffic stop initiated by another deputy. Dashcam footage shows the deputy approaching the vehicle,...
MAHNOMEN, MN
