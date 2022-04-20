ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunwoody, GA

Car crashes into Dunwoody animal hospital; driver in critical condition

By Caroline Silva
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The single-vehicle wreck happened around 12:30 a.m. after the 46-year-old driver left the roadway, struck a tree and slammed into the Winters Chapel Animal...

www.ajc.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dunwoody, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Accidents
Dekalb County, GA
Crime & Safety
Dekalb County, GA
Accidents
Dunwoody, GA
Accidents
City
Dunwoody, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Dekalb County, GA
CBS 46

Family identifies 10-year-old killed in house fire

Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills. A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but financially as well. Americans are burdened with at least $140 billion in outstanding medical debt according to the Journal of the American Medical Association. But help is out there. Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa speaks with experts on the frontline aiding those “Diagnosed with Debt”.
LOGANVILLE, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police: Georgia mother found dead after child abducted by father

A woman was found dead inside her home Saturday after her child was abducted in Monroe, police said. The body of Crystal Hyatt, 31, was found by Monroe police when they arrived at her home in the 600 block of Stonecreek Bend around 9:30 p.m., according to police. Her 1-year-old girl had allegedly been abducted by her 27-year-old father, Gregory Deonte Norwood, investigators said.
MONROE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Dunwoody Animal Hospital#Sgt
WJCL

Update: Missing 12-year-old Georgia girl found

JONESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Update 3:53 p.m.: She has been found. Initial report: Police in Georgia have issued a Mattie's Call for a missing teen. Now they need your help to find her. Makayla Brown, 12, was last seen at her home in Jonesboro on...
JONESBORO, GA
The Independent

Urgent appeal for two missing girls, 14, who disappeared from hospital car park in pyjamas

Police have made an urgent appeal to find two missing teenage girls last seen in a hospital car park wearing pyjamas and slippers. Aleighsha and Livia, both 14-years-old, were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am.Aleighsha is described of a slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.Livia is also of a slim build but has light brown hair, blue eyes and wears a nose ring. Police have not releaed their surnames as part of the appeal. A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Officers and their families are becoming increasingly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2-year-old shot by father in Roswell, police say

ROSWELL, Ga. — Police have arrested a Roswell father after he accidentally shot his 2-year-old child. Police said the shooting happened Friday afternoon on Millbrook Circle. Investigators said 21-year-old Arnijae Stroud was manipulating a gun with his child in the room when he unintentionally shot the toddler. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
ROSWELL, GA
The Independent

Three Rottweilers seized after toddler was mauled to death destroyed by police as inquiry continues

Three Rottweiler dogs removed from a house after a toddler was mauled to death have been destoyed by police.The two-year-old boy was attacked at his home in Egdon, Worcestershire, by one of the dogs, prompting his family to rush him to hospital on 28 March.The toddler was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries on 30 March.The boy suffered a cardiac arrest when he was bitten by one of the animals and although he was initially said to be in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKRG News 5

One in critical condition in single-vehicle crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One person is in critical condition after crashing his vehicle on I-10. Florida Highway Patrol said the driver, a man 72-years-old, possibly suffered a medical emergency which led to the vehicle leaving the road and collided with multiple traffic barriers. The vehicle then crossed into the westbound lanes of travel […]
MOBILE, AL
11Alive

Crowd takes over Roswell intersection, attacks police officer

ROSWELL, Ga. — Street racing in the cities and suburbs, along with so-called “intersection take-overs” and reckless stunt-driving, are seemingly everywhere, and they are tough enough for police to stop. But now—even worse: In Roswell a police officer was attacked by the crowds. She’s okay.
ROSWELL, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
58K+
Followers
47K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy