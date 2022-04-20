ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Julianne Hough tests positive for COVID, will miss several Broadway ‘POTUS’ shows

By Danielle Long
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJulianne Hough has tested positive for COVID-19. In an Instagram Story late Tuesday night, the 33-year-old actress and dancer announced her test results and revealed that...

