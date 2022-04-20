ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Two former Penn State players take part in first weekend of USFL action

By David Eckert about 6 hours
Former Penn State CB Christian Campbell (Photo by Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The inaugural season of the United States Football League (USFL) kicked off over the weekend, and two former Penn State football players found themselves involved.

The first is defensive back Christian Campbell, who plays for the Tampa Bay Bandits.

Campbell played for Penn State from 2014 to 2017, carving out a starting spot at corner in his final season. He claimed an All-Big Ten honorable mention that year, as the Nittany Lions posted an 11-2 season culminating in a Fiesta Bowl victory.

The Arizona Cardinals drafted Campbell in the sixth round in 2018, but waived him before the start of the season. He spent the next year floating around the Saints and 49ers organizations, but never broke through.

Now, he’s getting his chance with the Bandits.

Campbell and the Bandits started off strong, claiming a 17-3 win over the Pittsburgh Maulers to begin their season. Campbell contributed three solo tackles and a TFL in the suffocating defensive effort.

Joining Campbell in the USFL this season is former Penn State defensive end Shareef Miller. He’s a member of the New Orleans Breakers.

Miller arrived in Happy Valley in 2015. A two-time member of the All-Big Ten third team, Miller compiled 14.5 sacks and 31.5 tackles for loss over the course of his Penn State career.

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Miller in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. He made one appearance for Philly that season, but, after the Carolina Panthers claimed him off waivers, he bounced around four different organizations without seeing the field.

Miller’s Breakers are also off to a 1-0 start after besting the Philadelphia Stars, 23-17. Miller contributed five tackles and 0.5 sacks to the effort.

Campbell and Miller are set to reunite on Sunday as the Breakers and Bandits clash at 3:00 p.m. on NBC.

Penn State coach James Franklin gives thoughts on USFL

A former Division II quarterback, James Franklin can identify with those on the fringes of the professional ranks.

Speaking to the Big Ten Network on Tuesday, Franklin said leagues like the USFL are “great for the game of football.”

“It’s great for a lot of those bubble guys to have the opportunity to continue to play and have a chance to be developed,” Penn State’s head coach said. “And some of those guys are going to have great stories where they’re going to make it to the NFL and have great careers and these other opportunities played a part in that.

“So I think it’s great. I think the only thing that’s smart is that they’re not trying to compete with the NFL anymore. They’re embracing the NFL, where, in years past, people tried to take on the NFL. And I don’t think that was a wise model. So I think this makes a whole lot more sense.”

