Michigan State

Michigan State forward Joey Hauser makes decision on future

 2 days ago
Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Michigan State forward Joey Hauser announced Wednesday morning via social media that he will return for a fifth collegiate season. The brother of Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser, the two played one season together at Marquette before transferring to separate schools.

After transferring in 2019, the NCAA forced both brothers to redshirt the year before playing at their new schools. Joey Hauser made his Michigan State debut in the 2020-21 season, starting 16 of his 28 appearances.

Over his two seasons on the court, Hauser has averaged 8.3 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 37.4 percent from the 3-point line. Because he used his redshirt, Hauser could return again in 2023 thanks to the NCAA’s free year of eligibility granted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He entered the college ranks as a four-star recruit, according to the On3 Consensus. The 6-foot-9 Wisconsin native also ranked as the No. 46 overall prospect and No. 2 player from his home state in 2018.

Joey Hauser sends message to Michigan State

In addition to the announcement that he would return for the 2022-23 season, Joey Hauser posted a message to all those who helped him make the decision along the way.

“I have loved playing college basketball and being part of the Michigan State family has meant so much to me over the last three years.

“There have been challenges along the way, but getting to play a full season and have the experiences we did this past year helped me realize my decision to come to Michigan State was the right one for me.

“After talking with my family and to coach Izzo and the staff, I’ve decided that I’m going to be back with my teammates on the court next year.

“We’ve got goals we want to achieve and I can’t wait for this season ahead.”

