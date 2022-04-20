ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brent Venables offers up thoughts on career of Baker Mayfield ahead of statue unveiling

By Nikki Chavanelle
The Oklahoma Sooners are honoring former star quarterback Baker Mayfield with the unveiling of his Heisman statue this Saturday in Norman. Ahead of the event, new head coach Brent Venables shared his thoughts at length on Mayfield’s career.

Venables coached against the 2018 No. 1 overall pick while he was the defensive coordinator at Clemson, beating the Mayfield-led Sooners in the 2015 Orange Bowl.

“We’ve seen each other, we saw each other at a UFC fight, every time we played him, I’ve got great respect for Baker Mayfield, man,” Venables said. “He’s a tenacious competitor, he’s a leader of men, he plays with passion and toughness and makes people around him better. I love his story. Everybody sees the glory but there’s a story behind him and, of course, Sooners know that.”

Baker Mayfield transferred to Oklahoma from Texas Tech and walked on to the program under Bob Stoops. He had to sit out the 2014 season due to the NCAA rules at the time.

“If you hear Bob Stoops tell it, the guy just kind of shows up, ‘This guy Mayfield from Tech might be here today?'” Venables recounted. “You look him down at the Walmart and you couldn’t tell who he is, he looks like a J.A.G., ‘just a guy,’ right? And he’s one of the best players to play the game. If you can get a statue at Oklahoma, you’re a dude.

“I loved how he competed. As someone going against him, it was like, you gotta cut the head off of that snake. … He fueled the whole entire program, every single week, both sides of the ball. He had that type of charisma and toughness and leadership to him. It’s going to be an honor to be a fly on the wall this weekend for that.”

Mayfield excited to get back to Norman

Following the release of the statue unveiling date, Baker Mayfield took to Twitter to call Sooners fans to Oklahoma for the spring game.

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate this tremendous honor than alongside my family, teammates and Sooner Nation,” Mayfield tweeted along with #PackthePalace. “It took all of us, so to be back on Owen Field and have this statue unveiled there is incredible. See you at the Spring Game!”

The program is immortalizing Mayfield in the form of a Heisman-esque statue. They will reveal it at halftime of the Sooners’ spring game on April 23 at 3 p.m. CT at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

In 2017, Mayfield became the sixth of seven Sooners to win the Heisman Trophy when he passed for 4,627 yards and 43 touchdowns, and led OU to a Big 12 title and the College Football Playoff.

