ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Now Bidenflation comes for your burger: Price of Big Mac rises by 7% in a year as food and labor costs spike with Seattle now selling America's dearest at $6. 39

By Janon Fisher For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Inflation has triggered a seven per cent increase in the price of a Big Mac that has fans wondering whether the iconic burger should be renamed the Whopper.

Buying one of the two-patty treats from McDonald's is 7.2 percent dearer than it was last year - the biggest jump since 1981, according to the National Restaurant Association.

On average cost for the two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese on a sesame seed bun is $6.05 nationwide - but prices vary widely by state.

Axios also broke down the burger costs in 24 cities and found that the sometimes the price of lunch is outpacing the rise in wages.

Austin, Texas, where minimum wage is $7.25, the Big Mac will take nearly half of that - $3.75. It is the cheapest place to order a Big Mac in the US.

Seattle is the dearest place in the US. Tucking into a Big Mac there will cost you $6.39, but that's only about a third of the $17.27 minimum wage in the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hMyLY_0fElQlAy00
This chart shows how the price of the average Big Mac has risen by 7.2 per cent in a year from $5.63 to $6.05 

In Dallas, the news outlet found, which has the same hourly wage, the cost of the burger is $5.69.

Richmond offers a not-so-happy meal plan at McDonald's.

The hourly minimum wage is $11, but lunch at the Golden Arches will cost you $4.95, nearly half.

New York City burgers will also leave minimum wage workers with a third of their hourly salary. The Big Mac cost $4.89 on Broadway where workers make at least $15 an hour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZF1Ci_0fElQlAy00
McDonald's in Seattle, such as the restaurant pictured above, are home to America's priciest Big Macs at $6.39 each 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cHDYt_0fElQlAy00
McDonald's in Austin, Texas - such as the restaurant pictured above -  are home to the nation's cheapest Big Macs, with customers there charged just $3.75 each
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MIdaJ_0fElQlAy00
The average cost of a Big Mac in the U.S. is $6.05 with Seattle's burger costing the most at $6.39

The Big Mac price has risen 40 percent over the last 10 years.

McDonald's CFO Kevin Ozan blamed inflation for the cost increases.

'At the company's fourth quarter earning report he said the price hike accommodated the '4% commodity price increases or food and paper increases, as well as labor inflation and the competitive environment.'

Labor and real estate are the two biggest factors in McDonald's food prices, according to the trade publication Restaurant Business.

Worker salaries can cost up to 30 percent of a restaurant's revenue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29NWmz_0fElQlAy00

'Hourly wage is going to do it,' Juan Martinez, a principal with the consulting firm Profitability, told the publication. 'It's driven by market conditions and it's driven by governmental conditions.'

Additionally, restaurants with waiter service saw a 8 percent increase between March 2021 and March 2022, according to the report.

The Midwest states saw the biggest rise - 8.4 percent - in menu prices in the last year, followed closely by the South with a 7.5 percent uptick.

Inflation rose 8.5 percent last month, well above the Fed's target of 2 percent, raising the price of fuel and consumer goods and now it has come for your lunch.

The producer price index, which tracks inflation before it hits the consumer, spiked 11.2 percent in March, the same time last year, according to a Labor Department report last week.

The average hourly rate for eatery staff rose 12.1 percent over the last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08p02P_0fElQlAy00
The producer price index - which tracks inflation before it hits consumers - jumped 1.4 percent in March from the prior month and 11.2 percent from a year ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jyroy_0fElQlAy00
It is the largest 12-month increase in wholesale prices since annual rates were first calculated in 2010, adding to pressure on President Joe Biden

The recent competition for restaurant workers has created an environment where McDonald's franchises are forced to pay higher the minimum wage.

The entire restaurant industry took a gut-punch over the pandemic when indoor dining was prohibited.

The fast food chain has bounced back, though. It's share price of $256.58 outpaces the S&P 500.

The budget-busting cost of living increases won't do President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party any favors going into the midterm elections.

Other costs are on the rise as well.

Apartment rental are up .5 percent in January, the biggest jump in 20 years. Electricity prices rose 4.2 percent from 2021.

Comments / 1

Related
Fast Company

The minimum wage would be $61.75 an hour if it rose at the same pace as Wall Street bonuses

The federal minimum wage in the United States has not risen since 2009. It was set at $7.25 an hour that year, and remains so today in 2022. Wall Street bonuses, on the other hand, have risen steadily. And now a report from Inequality.org shows that if the federal minimum wage rate increased at the rate of the bonuses traders get, the starting wage for Americans would be set at $61.75.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has Run Out of Homes For Sale

There may not have been any time since World War II when home prices have risen as fast as in the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, in January, home prices rose 19.2% nationwide compared to the same month last year.  Among the reasons for the January rise in […]
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Cheapest City to Buy a Home

Home prices have risen by record amounts in the past two years. Home prices nationwide rose 18.8% in December, compared with the same month in 2020, according to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices. In three cities, the figure was above 25%: Phoenix (32.5%), Tampa (29.4%) and Miami (27.3%). In some smaller cities that […]
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Food Prices#Price Index#Seattle#Food Drink#A Big Mac#Whopper#Mcdonald#Axios#The Big Mac
CBS News

Federal Reserve warns of "brewing U.S. housing bubble"

Homebuyers have faced a tough proposition during the pandemic: Swallow rapid price increases and forgo typical steps like house inspections, or risk getting left out of the real estate market. Those dynamics have caused some observers to question whether the U.S. is repeating the housing bubble of the early 2000s, which led to a painful housing crash in 2006 and the Great Recession the following year.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WHNT News 19

Grocery items with the greatest price change in March

The cost of groceries increased nearly 10% year-over-year and 1% since February, driven largely by a rise in prices of meat, poultry, fish, and eggs, according to Consumer Price Index data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The report was released amid the highest documented inflation in more than four decades.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

340K+
Followers
31K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy