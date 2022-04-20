ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brabantia Tower Clothes Drying Rack

Food52
 1 day ago

If Brabantia's Tower drying rack could talk, it would say, "Come one, come all." It's got room for all your laundry and then some—up to two loads,...

food52.com

WWLP 22News

Best shoe rack

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Taking your shoes off in a home is standard for many households, but having a concise, out-of-the-way place to put them seems to be less common. Cue the shoe rack: a wide range of shoe organizers that make it clear where shoes go, making them easy to find and, sometimes, adding a new aesthetic to your decor. Where you plan to put it and how many shoes you have will determine which shoe rack is best. This Micro Fabric Shoe Rack And Hallway Bench is a great space-saving solution.
TheStreet

McDonald's Newest Sandwich is a Stoner's Daydream

With the cannabis market thriving publicly like never before, this year's 4/20 is looking like a solid gold opportunity for business owners that cater to those in search of all things green. But of course, after said product is imbibed, many are looking for the next thing on their minds:...
Food52

Vintage-Inspired Striped Canvas Cooler Tote Bag

Take a handy beach tote and a drink-ready cooler, put 'em together, and you get...the clever carryall you see here. It's got all the makings of a picture-perfect day outdoors: a canvas exterior that'll stand up to water and sunlight, no problem; a recycled PVC lining hidden inside to keep your snacks and sips cool (shoutout to those pretty patterns); plus a bottle opener tucked right in the front pocket. Oh, and let's talk about those vintage-inspired prints on the outside—they come courtesy of upcycled fabric scraps from these umbrellas and tents. Top it all off with the leather handles and strap, and you've got yourself a perfectly portable pal.
Food52

Portable Outdoor Teak Wood Table

Giving beach days a leg up. The sun's out, you're kicking back on a sandy beach, and—what's that—no place to set your drink? You'll want to make friends with this handy table. It's built from water-friendly teak wood, with a hole right in the middle for your umbrella. Oh, and take a close look at the corners: There's four holders especially for wine glasses. The folding legs and detachable shoulder snap make it a snap to carry when you're done basking. (But with a setup this good, we have a feeling it'll be a while.)
Food52

Vintage-Inspired Striped Beach Chairs

Go ahead and tote that extra cooler to the beach—this chair folds up into a handy-dandy backpack, so your hands are free for all your other precious cargo. That's not all, either: Since it's built from weather-treated hardwood and trusty umbrella canvas, it'll resist water, mold, and UV rays, no problem. Three reclining positions and comfy arm rests let you laze however you like. And on the back? There's a zip pocket for your wallet and keys (or a few extra snacks).
Food52

Hestan Nanobond Stainless Steel Sauteuse with Lid, 3.5QT

Additional promotions do not apply to this item. This might just be the toughest pot you've met. It's made in Italy from titanium-bonded stainless steel, so it's four times stronger than your typical steel pan. Even more: The surface inside is scratch-resistant (and nontoxic!) so you can pair it right up with your metal utensils. It's a champ at distributing heat, and it'll even stand up to temps as high as 1,050 degrees—yes, you read that right. It'll pal around with any cooking surface, too, including induction or even the grill. We love the low and wide shape for chicken and rice, ratatouille, shakshuka, the works, plus the glass lid that gives use a front-row seat to all the action. And those handles? They're letting us take this hotshot straight to the table.
Midland Reporter-Telegram

UGGs are an extra 25% off during Clear the Rack at Nordstrom Rack

Clear the Rack is back, baby! There is arguably no better sale at Nordstrom Rack than this one. At every turn of the season, Nordstrom Rack hosts Clear the Rack to quite literally clear their racks for new merchandise. During this sale, you can get an extra 25% off clearance...
Food52

What I Learned From 60 Days of Not Letting the Dishes Pile Up

It's an embarrassing personal confession that I'm a huge home cook but not the neat kind. I can fake it like the best when guests come over, but eagle-eyed readers of the food column I write for The Paris Review will have noticed the occasional splatter and dirty dish in the backgrounds of my photos. If that's the best I can do with witnesses, just outside the frame is often worse.
Food52

11 Essentials for First-Time Vegetable Gardeners

As a certified horticulturist and hobby homesteader, I've slowly built my garden up from an empty dirt lot, creating a thriving wildlife habitat and sustainably-minded ecosystem along with 12 raised beds, a greenhouse, and a micro orchard. Baby chicks also just arrived last week! I've worked in the garden testing out tools and gadgets for years, so I've learned what works and what definitely does not.
Food52

Tough and Tasteless Easter Lamb/not Lamb?

So I roasted what I believed was a leg of lamb.Slow roast, Greek seasoning , Pomegranate wet rub. I ordered a 4lb boneless..I received a 9lb boneless! I cooked the same delicious way I have for years to render a tasty, tender roast. But this time, it was tough and tasteless. I tried everything to break it down more seasoning ,more time in oven,Finally, I put it in my Crockpot Express(instapot) which pulverizes the toughest meat and still...tough, tasteless. Lamb is tasty, to the point of gamey and not tough!!
Food52

Farmer Boys' Natural Cheeseburger and Always Crispy Fries

I want to make the natural cheeseburger with/without cheese and the Always crispy french fries. I want to create their "house-made 1000 island dressing" It's not like any other 1000 island dressing, It have a unique taste that make yearn for the recipe. the only copycat recipe for farmer boys is their fried zucchini.
Food52

Pastrami-Spiced Burgers

The quintessential pastrami sandwich meets a burger in this juicy, flavorful take on a classic. The beef patties are packed with a blend of pastrami-inspired herbs and spices to add just the right balance of seasoning, plus a touch of sweet from light brown sugar. A tangle of soft, golden caramelized onions sits on top of the burgers, flecked with caraway seeds to mimic the thick slices of rye bread traditionally used for a pastrami sandwich. The crowning touch is a swipe of tangy mustard on each delicate, buttery Sara Lee Artesano Brioche Hamburger Bun. —Posie (Harwood) Brien.
Food52

Cheesy Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Melt

These satisfying sandwiches are the ideal comfort meal: hot, toasty Sara Lee Artesano Sausage Rolls and two types of melty cheese smothering a perfectly cooked Italian sausage and a garlicky pile of sauteed broccoli rabe. Half of the cheese (Gruyère) is folded into the greens as they cook, and the other half (mozzarella) is reserved for the top to create a bubbling, gooey layer on top of each roll. —Posie (Harwood) Brien.
Food52

How to Make Cold Brew Coffee—No Equipment Needed!

Maybe you wait for the summer months to enjoy your coffee over ice. Or maybe you're someone who has iced coffee all year round. Either way, for coffee fans, there's no denying how refreshing an iced coffee can be when the weather warms up. But buying a cup of cold brew from the local coffee shop every day adds up, which is why we like to make cold brew coffee at home—and it couldn't be easier. There are so many different methods for making cold brew—you can purchase pre-portioned packets of cold brew coffee from brands like Grady's, Chamberlain Coffee, or Stone Street Coffee, which are blindingly easy to use. Just place one steep packet in a large mason jar, fill it with water, and let it sit at room temperature for 12 to 24 hours. While these are by far the most convenient method for making cold brew coffee at home, there are even more cost-efficient ways to do it.
