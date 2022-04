KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska-Kearney football team will conclude spring practice with an intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday, April 23, at 1 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and should run no later than 2:30 p.m.The Lopers have been divided into “Blue” and “Gold” teams with the scrimmage consisting of four quarters lasting 10 minutes each with a running clock. When a squad attempts a field goal or PAT, all three Loper kickers will get a chance, meaning a possession could yield as many as nine points.

