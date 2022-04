When Americans marry, their finances usually do too: The majority of married couples put all their income into shared accounts. In the 1970s and ’80s, not doing that was sometimes considered a bad omen for a relationship. But that’s no longer the case today. The share of committed couples, married or not, who keep at least some of their finances separate has risen in recent decades, in part because Americans tend to marry later, after they’ve already developed their own financial habits.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO