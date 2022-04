COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Columbus Public Schools announced Teresa Hausmann as the next Director of Curriculum and Instruction for Columbus Public Schools (CPS). Hausmann served the district from 1998 to 2001 as a teacher at North Park Elementary and since 2004, teaching experiences at Columbus Middle School and Centennial Elementary. Prior to joining CPS, Hausmann taught in York Public Schools and Orchard Public Schools. Currently, she serves as the district's Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Coordinator.

COLUMBUS, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO