ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Mike Ludwig – State Amateur Baseball Tournament

By Staff
kymnradio.net
 2 days ago

Mike Ludwig of the Dundas...

kymnradio.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video: Shocking Tackle Made In College Baseball Game

A college baseball game turned shockingly violent today as a pitcher tackled a base runner right in the middle of the play. In the top of the sixth inning of today’s NJCAA game between North Central Texas College and Weatherford, Josh Phillips of NCTC hit a go-ahead home run. But as he was rounding the bases, the Weatherford pitcher threw his glove to the ground and brutally tackled Phillips.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Black Hills Pioneer

Scooper baseball team falls to RC Stevens Raiders

RAPID CITY — The Sturgis Brown varsity baseball team fell, 13-7, to the Rapid City Stevens Raiders, Wednesday, at McKeague Field in Rapid City. “The sixth inning we struggled, when you see and eight spot on the board for the other team that it is tough to see and one error turned into three errors, and then four, and we certainly self-destructed,” said Bryn Biancalana, Sturgis Brown’s baseball coach. “I told the guys, we have to learn from this, and we have to grow and continue to get better, and hopefully this little snake bite will wear off here pretty quickly.”
RAPID CITY, SD
Tide 100.9 FM

Fouts Named Finalist for USA Softball Player of the Year

Alabama softball pitcher Montana Fouts is a finalist for USA Softball's Player of the Year, the team announced Wednesday afternoon. The third-time SEC Pitcher of the Week has had an incredible season, thus far, pitching 123.2 innings, picking up: 81 hits, 37 earned runs, 36 walks, 203 strikeouts, seen home runs and a 2.09 ERA.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Lootpress

Prep Baseball: Big innings lift Independence past Liberty

Liberty knew taking down top-ranked Independence would be a tough challenge Thursday night at Joseph H. Goddard Field in Coal City. The last thing the Raiders wanted against it Raleigh County rival was self-inflicted damage. Ten walks, two errors and a couple of near misses in the field led to...
COAL CITY, WV
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Trey Mancini tagged out on controversial play at first base

Trey Mancini was called out at first base on a rare tag play on Thursday, and the Baltimore Orioles star was understandably dumbfounded. Mancini hit a routine grounder to second base during the fourth inning of Baltimore’s game against the Oakland A’s. Nick Allen’s throw to first was a bit off the mark and got by Seth Brown. A’s catcher Sean Murphy was backing up the play, and he scooped up the ball and tagged Mancini before Mancini got back to the bag. Umpire Rob Drake called Mancini out.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bangor Daily News

Messalonskee softball outhits Brewer in 3-2 victory

Messalonskee pitcher Morgan Wills allowed 2 hits, struck out 15, walked 1, pitched all 7. Catcher Payton Alexander. Brewer pitcher Morgan Downs pitched all 7, gave up 7 hits and 3 runs. Struck out 11 and walked 4. Hannah Reed was the catcher. In the third inning, Jordan Lambert singled...
BREWER, ME
fcfreepress

Ship U: Softball Rallies and Takes Both Wins

On a sunny and pleasant afternoon at Robb Field, The Shippensburg University softball team rallied on three different occasions Wednesday to come from behind and defeat visiting Pitt-Johnstown in Game 1 of a crossover doubleheader, 8-7 in eight innings, before vanquishing the Mountain Cats 8-0 in five innings in Game 2.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Tyler Morning Telegraph

PHOTOS: Rusk vs. Hudson baseball game

The Rusk Eagles played a home game against the Hudson Hornets on Tuesday. The Eagles beat the Hornets 8-0 with senior pitcher JD Thompson on the mound.
RUSK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy