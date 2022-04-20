Mike Ludwig – State Amateur Baseball Tournament

RAPID CITY — The Sturgis Brown varsity baseball team fell, 13-7, to the Rapid City Stevens Raiders, Wednesday, at McKeague Field in Rapid City. “The sixth inning we struggled, when you see and eight spot on the board for the other team that it is tough to see and one error turned into three errors, and then four, and we certainly self-destructed,” said Bryn Biancalana, Sturgis Brown’s baseball coach. “I told the guys, we have to learn from this, and we have to grow and continue to get better, and hopefully this little snake bite will wear off here pretty quickly.”

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 4 HOURS AGO