ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Storms possible in North Texas over weekend, here’s what you can expect

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01hd6F_0fElNFah00

DALLAS (KDAF) — Storms are possible over the weekend in North Texas, but what is the timing and what can you expect to be sure your plans aren’t affected? We checked out the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth’s preliminary weekend forecast to make sure you’re in the know.

PREVIOUS: Warm and rainy Wednesday in store for North Texas, here’s what you need to know

Friday will be a windy and warm day with a partly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the 80s and winds will be coming from the south at around 15-25 mph with a potential for some gusts.

Saturday will be a mostly cloudy and windy day with highs in the 80s; later in the day storms could be present in the west. “Friday into the coming weekend will be windy and warm, with increasing rain chances Saturday night and Sunday, as an upper level system and cold front impact the region. A few strong to severe thunderstorms can’t be ruled out, but right now there remains too much uncertainty on hazards.”

Sunday will be the biggest chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs ranging from the 70s to 80s around the region. “High temperatures will be in the 80s with gusty south winds 15 to 25 mph each day. A slight cool down thanks to an incoming cold front will occur at the beginning of next week.”

Read more top stories on CW33.com!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bYWUD_0fElNFah00
NWS Fort Worth

NWS Fort Worth says, “Chances for showers and storms increase across the region late this weekend into the early part of next week, as a slow-moving storm system moves east out of the Rockies and across the Plains. Though a few strong to possibly severe storms are possible, many details remain unclear. Locally heavy rainfall and minor flooding are also possible. Stay tuned to your latest forecast and check back for updates, as we will know more details later in the week.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
KAAL-TV

Severe Storms Possible VERY Early Wednesday AM

A very powerful storm system will push a warm front through the area later Tuesday, followed quickly by a cold front late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning. We are tracking the potential for a few strong to severe storms, mainly from 12 AM - 5 AM Wednesday. Damaging wind & a few tornadoes are the primary threats with the very quick-moving storms early Wednesday morning. Be sure to keep it on ABC 6 News on air & online as the ABC 6 Weather Team will be tracking the storms all-night/morning long, keeping you up-to-date, as well as safe before, during, & after the storms!
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Extreme Weather#Cw33 Com
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
NewsBreak
Sports
WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Warmup for central, southern U.S. to spark more severe weather

More rounds of severe weather are forecast to target the central and eastern United States the coming week, with springtime warmth set to make a come back in between. A month into the official start of spring, residents across the country are keeping an eye out for severe weather. AccuWeather meteorologists say that more thunderstorms are expected in the middle of the week.
ENVIRONMENT
deseret.com

Up to 3 feet of snow and tornadoes expected across U.S. this week

Severe weather from tornadoes, strong winds, hail and blizzards are predicted to sweep across the U.S. on Tuesday. Severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued across the central U.S., from Central Texas to Wisconsin. Northern and western Iowa are predicted to be hit hardest by...
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Cold front to bring gusty winds, areas of rain/snow

WIND ADVISORY until 8 pm Tuesday for the Flathead and Mission Valleys. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph expected. This could create waves heights of 1 to 3 feet on the east shore of Flathead Lake. We are tracking a cold front that will...
ENVIRONMENT
DFW Community News

Spring Is Here In North Texas, Warm Weekend Ahead

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If sunny skies and highs in the 80s are anything to go by, it certainly looks and feels like Spring here in North Texas. Things started out cool this morning, with temperatures in the high 40s. But things have definitely changed since then, and temperatures have already hit 80.
SPRING, TX
KDAF

KDAF

3K+
Followers
986
Post
635K+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy