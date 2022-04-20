Storms possible in North Texas over weekend, here’s what you can expect

DALLAS (KDAF) — Storms are possible over the weekend in North Texas, but what is the timing and what can you expect to be sure your plans aren’t affected? We checked out the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth’s preliminary weekend forecast to make sure you’re in the know.

Friday will be a windy and warm day with a partly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the 80s and winds will be coming from the south at around 15-25 mph with a potential for some gusts.

Saturday will be a mostly cloudy and windy day with highs in the 80s; later in the day storms could be present in the west. “Friday into the coming weekend will be windy and warm, with increasing rain chances Saturday night and Sunday, as an upper level system and cold front impact the region. A few strong to severe thunderstorms can’t be ruled out, but right now there remains too much uncertainty on hazards.”

Sunday will be the biggest chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs ranging from the 70s to 80s around the region. “High temperatures will be in the 80s with gusty south winds 15 to 25 mph each day. A slight cool down thanks to an incoming cold front will occur at the beginning of next week.”

NWS Fort Worth

NWS Fort Worth says, “Chances for showers and storms increase across the region late this weekend into the early part of next week, as a slow-moving storm system moves east out of the Rockies and across the Plains. Though a few strong to possibly severe storms are possible, many details remain unclear. Locally heavy rainfall and minor flooding are also possible. Stay tuned to your latest forecast and check back for updates, as we will know more details later in the week.”

