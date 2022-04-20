ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Chaya Raichik won’t be ‘silenced’ despite ‘Libs of TikTok’ outing

By Mark Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

The Brooklyn woman behind the popular “Libs of TikTok” Twitter account who was publicly identified in a Washington Post report this week has vowed that attempts to intimidate her will not work because she “will never be silenced.”

Chaya Raichik was revealed to be the person behind the account that has attracted more than 845,000 followers — including podcaster Joe Rogan and former “The View” co-host Meghan McCain — by posting TikTok videos to expose extreme examples of “wokeness.”

The story, written by former New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz , drew immediate backlash from conservatives who questioned the newsworthiness of naming Raichik publicly and slammed Lorenz over her attempts to contact the woman’s family and friends.

Responding to the article Tuesday evening, Raichik urged her followers to subscribe to her newsletter on Substack, calling it “the best way to lend support and stay connected if I get banned from social media. I will never be silenced!”

In a Tuesday interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson , Raichik claimed the Washington Post report was meant to intimidate her into deleting the account.

Chaya Raichik was revealed to be the person behind the account that has attracted more than 835,000 followers.NY Post composite/Libs of TikTok

“I think that what I’m doing is very effective,” she said. “And I think that a lot of people wanted to shut me down. They wanted to intimidate me into silence. And unfortunately for them, that’s just never going to happen.”

Carlson asked Raichik about being publicly named by Lorenz, who has previously complained of being targeted by online harassment , leading her to allegedly experience “severe PTSD” and even consider suicide.

“I thought that was really humorous. It added a really nice, nice layer of humor on top of the whole story,” Raichik said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dULjM_0fElMrna00 Raichik has spoken about the account on various programs, including “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”Fox News

“And I think that the fact that it was Taylor Lorenz, who is a known hypocrite, who is known to doxx people,” she continued. “The fact that it was her that was doing all this, I think it just helps people rally support for me.”

Raichik went on to describe the last few days as “chaotic and overwhelming,” and pointed out that she had to alter her travel plans after the report surfaced.

“I’m now in a location where I don’t think anyone would find me. I’m not in any of the locations that Taylor Lorenz leaked [in the report] or that anyone can find, but it’s been a little bit tough, but I’m not going to let this get me down,” Raichik told Carlson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gBOaR_0fElMrna00
Taylor Lorenz has been criticized by conservatives for her story on Raichik’s account.MSNBC

Lorenz defended the story and her reporting methods.

“Rather than debate ​’​doxxing​’​ I hope people can read this story and see the striking escalation of attacks against gay and trans people, and the crucial role this account has played in the right wing media ecosystem​,” Lorenz wrote on her Twitter page.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0taKIW_0fElMrna00
From mask-shaming to bad teachers, mystery woman exposes ‘Lefty lunacy’ on ‘Libs of TikTok’

​Lorenz went on to claim that Raichik isn’t an “average woman” operating a social media account, but a “powerful influencer operating a massively impactful right wing media shaping discourse around LGBTQ+ rights.”

​In an interview with The Post in February, Raichik, who at that time was still anonymous, described her motivation behind launching the account in April 2021.

“I don’t do this for money or fame. I’m not some politician or blue-check journalist. And people feel like they have someone they can talk to when they have no one else to ask to help them spread it,” she told The Post​, noting that she gets dozens of direct messages a day from parents and regular people who want their story out​.

“With me, they have a place to reach out to to get the message out,” ​she said. “I feel like there are so many small stories that are so important that aren’t getting out — and that’s what I’m here for. It sometimes feels like a mini- Project Veritas .”

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

There’s a proper term for what happened to the ‘Libs of TikTok’ creator. It’s not ‘doxxing.’

On Tuesday, Washington Post internet culture reporter Taylor Lorenz came under fire for revealing the identity of a woman who has been cowering behind her computer screen to share anti-LGBTQ content anonymously. The woman, Chaya Raichik, is, according to The Post, responsible for Libs of TikTok. It’s an influential account that has more than 600,000 Twitter followers (according to The Post’s reporting, it was suspended on TikTok for violating community guidelines) and has been amplified by public figures like Joe Rogan, Tucker Carlson, Glenn Greenwald and Meghan McCain, as well as others on the far right.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
MSNBC

One of Twitter's most popular right-wing hatemongers was unmasked. Good.

On Tuesday, a Washington Post report unmasked the person behind Libs of TikTok, a wildly popular, right-wing social media account that often posts anti-LGBTQ content and peddles disinformation about Covid and the 2020 election. According to the Post, a woman named Chaya Raichik operates the account, which has been labeled...
INTERNET
The Independent

Disney heir comes out as transgender and apologises for not doing more against Don’t Say Gay bill

An heir to the Disney fortune who publicly came out as trans recently has said they should have done more to speak out against Florida‘s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, days after their family pledged $500,000 to the Human Rights Campaign, America’s largest LGBT+ advocacy group.Roy P Disney, who is the great-nephew of Walt Disney and the co-founder of Walt Disney Co, said in an appeal to the advocacy group: “Equality matters deeply to us especially because our child, Charlee, is transgender and a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community.”Charlee Disney said they came out to their family four years...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Vice

‘She Needs to Be Executed’: The Far-Right Is Doxxing School Officials They Think Are ‘Groomers’

Right-wing figures like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham have spent the last month boosting the conspiracy theory that anyone opposed to anti-LGBTQ legislation is a “groomer” or a “pedophile.” This has already led to real-life protests, but on far-right forums like Patriots.win and Gab, there’s been a significant spike in ultra-violent rhetoric, with users posting threats against specific teachers, Disney employees, and lawmakers, according to a new report from public-interest research group Advance Democracy, Inc. which shared its findings exclusively with VICE News.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Mccain
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Joe Rogan
The Independent

Jen Ives: Trans comedian shares disturbing clip showing her being verbally abused at LGB Alliance conference

Disturbing video footage has emerged showing trans comedian Jen Ives being verbally abused and branded a “pervert” while attending the LGB Alliance conference last year.The event held by the controversial political group took place on 21 October, and was attended by figures including comedy writer Graham Linehan and Labour MP Rosie Duffield. Attendees at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London were invited to watch panels about “free speech” and the supposed threat of “transgender ideology”. LGB Alliance founder Malcolm Clark also shared a photo of himself posing with a cardboard cutout of Harry Potter author JK Rowling, who...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Harassment#Libs#Washington Post#New York Times#Fox News#Ny Post
SheKnows

Sasha Obama Is Reportedly Dating the 24-Year-Old Son of This Famous Actor

Click here to read the full article. For the past few days, we’ve been reading into Michelle Obama’s recent comments about her grown-up daughters Malia, 24, and Sasha Obama, 20. The former first daughters grew up right before our eyes, something the former first lady and President Obama know all too well. But after Mrs. Obama teased that each of her daughters has someone special in their lives, we now know the identity of Sasha Obama’s boyfriend — and his name is Clifton Powell Jr. According to a report published by the Daily Mail, the youngest Obama daughter and her beau...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MSNBC

Team Trump’s latest loss in a non-disclosure case is costly

When Omarosa Manigault Newman, a former aid in Donald Trump’s White House, wrote a book about her experiences, the former president was more than disappointed. In fact, the Republican sued his former ally, insisting she’d signed a nondisclosure agreement during the 2016 campaign, and the book violated its terms.
POTUS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy