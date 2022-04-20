ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Try Van Leeuwen Ice Cream’s wacky flavors: Mac and cheese, pizza, more

By Sophie Cannon
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

Ice cream for dinner? Or is this more like dinner for ice cream?

Ice cream brand Van Leeuwen is mixing things up, to the delight and horror of social media when they discovered some of the brand’s new flavors which include Kraft mac and cheese , as well as pizza , hot honey and elderflower and lemon royal wedding cake .

Also, in honor of Earth Month and Earth Day on April 22, there is a new flavor called Planet Earth , which is made of blue spirulina, almond and matcha green tea to get the planetary colors correct.

We found this product on TikTok, and then tracked it down at Walmart of all places. Each pint is just under $5, so you can stock up and do a taste-test of all of the freaky frozen flavors for yourself.

Some, like in the video above, think the creations are odd but are also too curious not to try them out. If you are like them and want the full scoop, head to Walmart now, where you can get all seven limited edition flavors, delivered to your door or set for pickup in store.

