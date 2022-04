There are times in our lives where we will have to weather a storm, whether it’s the death of a loved one, a terminal cancer diagnosis or even a storm of our own making. Better than just surviving, we can be thriving by shifting our perspective. If you see yourself as a victim, that’s what you’ll be. But if you choose to see yourself as a victor, you can have an impact you never imagined. When life throws you a curve call, you must embrace it.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO