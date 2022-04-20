ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracee Ellis Ross Sparkles in Glittery Feather Dress and Pointy Louboutin Heels for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

By Jacorey Moon
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tU4BH_0fElMnVu00

Tracee Ellis Ross knows how to make a bold fashion statement, and her latest appearance proves it.

The “Girlfriends” actress was spotted while arriving at the set of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” yesterday in Los Angeles. The self-proclaimed sartorial enthusiast wore a striking look that put fun and whimsicality at the forefront.

For the outfit, Ross donned a silver glittery dress. The garment had a high neckline and long sleeves for a tidy finish that felt refined. Along the sleeves and on the bodice were yellow and periwinkle feather embellishments that added a nice pop of color and elevated her sparkly number. Along the back was a cutout that showed a touch of skin and added a little bit of edginess to the darling dress.

Yellow Christian Louboutin pumps grounded her vibrant attire. The “So Kate” style had a pointed-toe silhouette and had a heel height of approximately 4 inches . The sleek yellow leather uppers added another layer of unifying color that helped to tie her ensemble together seamlessly.

When it comes to her clothing, Ross tends to stick with cutting-edge and sophisticated silhouettes from popular brands like Bottega Veneta, J.W Anderson, Balenciaga and Miu Miu. For example, she recently donned a yellow and blue abstract printed flowy dress coordinated with black leather pointed-toe boots at the 39th annual PaleyFest in Los Angeles. She also wore a bright red jumpsuit decked out in fringe and matching pointy pumps for a post stylish carousel Instagram post.

The “Black-ish” star has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for brands like J. Crew, Kenzo and Pyer Moss.

Put on a pair of yellow heels for a colorful finish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MaUq4_0fElMnVu00
CREDIT: SSENSE

To Buy: Christian Louboutin Yellow Hot Chick 100mm Heels, $795 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n7AFW_0fElMnVu00
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Paimee Pump, $98 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WVywO_0fElMnVu00
CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Nine West Women’s Fayes Pointy Toe Heeled Slingbacks Pumps, $95 .

CELEBRITIES
