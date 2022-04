Both PlayStation and Xbox are working on ads within games, according to new rumours.The development would allow the companies to make games available for free, with the cost being supported through marketing, reports suggest.PlayStation would put real-life ads on virtual billboards within games, for instance, according to a new report from Advertising Insider. Players could also be rewarded for engaging with ads by being given free virtual items.Xbox was last week said to be working on a similar programme, with the same aim of giving out free games.Both companies are said to be launching the products by the end of...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 HOURS AGO