ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snyder County, PA

Dr. Mehmet Oz tours ‘Wood-Mode’ in Snyder County

By Jazzmyn Allen
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

KREAMER, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From Your Local Election Headquarters , the push was on for Dr. Mehmet Oz as the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, from the Keystone state, made another stop in Northcentral Pennsylvania.

Dr. Oz came to Snyder Country for a look around a cabinetry company called ‘Wood-Mode.’ He says businesses like this are crucial to the people of Pennsylvania.

Known around the country for his medical show, Dr. Mehmet Oz is running for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat. He has been campaigning throughout the commonwealth and toured a local cabinetry company in Kreamer.

Pennsylvania acting health secretary to resign, new acting secretary named

“You look at wood mode and you see an example of American ingenuity. You see what people can do if they’re not overregulated and give them the freedom to build something unique,” said Dr. Mehmet Oz, (r) candidate, U.S. Senate.

Wood-Mode specializes in custom cabinets, but, like many businesses across the state, they’ve struggled to hire more employees.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RtgGJ_0fElL1OC00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ILfJ_0fElL1OC00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TwLhD_0fElL1OC00

This is the most unique job market I’ve ever seen in my life. Definitely an employee’s market. We’re doing okay, and I’m saying okay but it would be nice to get some more applicants,” stated Paul Hitesman, training manager, Wood-Mode, LLC.

“I’ve been out to Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and everywhere in between. Up north, the southwest. Only one company in all my travels has been fully employed,” Dr. Mehmet Oz explained.

Dr. Oz believes that keeping the workforce in the states and utilizing our resources will help the rising issues of inflation.

“Energy prices are driving a lot of the inflation that we see and it angers Pennsylvanians because they know they have the solution right beneath their feet with the natural gas that’s clean,” Dr. Oz stressed.

If elected Dr. Oz says he’ll continue to push for more use of natural gas, as a cleaner source of energy that will help.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre duo arrested on drug conspiracy charges

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two Wilkes-Barre residents are facing charges after officials say they participated in a drug trafficking conspiracy. According to a release from the Department of Justice, 39-year-old Jerome Sturdivant and 39-year-old Alison Sawchak conspired to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine between August and October of 2020. The release also states that Sturdivant, […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Police: Woman forges judge’s signature in order to drive

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman for forgery after they say she faked a judge’s signature to give herself permission to drive. According to the Bloomsburg Police Department, in March, investigators were informed that Ashley Sherry forged a note on a paper utilizing Magistrate Doug Brewer’s signature explaining that he provided permission for […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Snyder County, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Snyder County, PA
Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Kreamer, PA
The Morning Call

PA Cannabis Festival in Kutztown expected to draw more than 40,000 this weekend

It’s now legal to purchase recreational marijuana in New Jersey. Of course, here in Pennsylvania, that’s a different story. But the organizers of an annual festival have high hopes that this will change. The Pennsylvania Cannabis Festival — whose goal is to raise awareness to end cannabis prohibition in the Keystone State — returns this weekend to Renninger’s Farmers Market in Kutztown. “New ...
KUTZTOWN, PA
KRQE News 13

Biden asks Herschel Walker and Mehmet Oz to quit council or be ousted

(The Hill) — President Joe Biden has asked Republican Senate candidates Herschel Walker and Mehmet Oz to quit their positions on a presidential council or be removed. In a post on Wednesday, Oz, who is a candidate in Pennsylvania, said the administration sent him a letter requesting he resign from the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Polarbear

Gov. Wolf: Pennsylvanians to receive $2,000 stimulus checks as per new plan

Pennsylvania residents will receive checks up to $2,000 per household to offset steep prices for fuel and raging inflation. The state governor Tom Wolf has proposed using $500 million from the American Rescue Plan to give direct payments to families. Households with an income of $80,000 or less would be eligible for the checks if the proposal is passed by General Assembly.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mehmet Oz
Travel Maven

10 cool places in PA you must see before you die

Pennsylvania is a state known for its rich history, industrial and agricultural outputs, and natural beauty. Tourists and residents alike will find an abundance of attractions here in PA. From beautiful waterfalls to strange and surreal abandoned places, there is so much to discover in this state that transcends way beyond the typical tourist hotspots like Hershey Park and the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Record

What was that? Pocono residents debate mysterious 'boom' heard Monday night

Meteors, a tannerite explosion, an earthquake... even aliens have been blamed for a mysterious "boom" heard Monday night in the Poconos. Users on various social media platform, such as Facebook and the Poconos subreddit, debated the source of a lightning and thunder combo strong enough to shake homes, and be felt across the wide expanse of Monroe County's more than 600 square miles. A video submitted by Lora Guinn to the Pocono Record on Tuesday features a view of her backyard in Chestnuthill Township captured by a Ring home security camera. A bright flash of light can be seen at 14 seconds into the video, followed by rumbling thunder. Guinn's house is then seen to visibly shake, and the camera cuts off.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
New Jersey 101.5

This is New Jersey’s scariest bridge

Memories of the first time we crossed this bridge are still burned in my mind. We just moved to New Jersey and our next-door neighbor had a boat. Coming from a city rowhome neighborhood, we didn't know anybody with a boat. He invited us to go on his boat that he launched on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River.
BRISTOL, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dr Oz#Local Election#Inflation#Republican#The U S Senate#Snyder Country#American#Llc
WBRE

Coroner called to shooting in Northumberland County

HERNDON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner was called to the scene of a reported shooting Friday in Northumberland County. First responders rushed to answer a desperate call in a rural neighborhood near Herndon. “He’s in the living room he has a gunshot wound to the throat, he’s hardly breathing…we’re going to need a helicopter at […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
WBRE

Students raising money for ‘local hero’ in Monroe County

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Stroudsburg community is rallying behind one of its high school security officers after he received a life-changing diagnosis. Fernando Felix sits, listens, and smiles as his daughter reads words of encouragement posted for him on social media. Felix has been a security officer at Stroudsburg High School since 2011 […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Historic Perry County cabin makes TV debut this week

A historic cabin from Perry County, reclaimed to create a new building elsewhere, will finally get its time in the spotlight April 21 on the television show “Barnwood Builders.”. In December 2021, the niche construction company Antique Cabins & Barns traveled to Perry County to reclaim an 1800s Finnish...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy