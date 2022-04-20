ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

This PS5 SSD deal sees a $60 saving on the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB heatsink model

By Aleksha McLoughlin
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Amazon's PS5 SSD deals are currently offering the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB with heatsink at just $169.99 (was $230). The Samsung 980 Pro is one of the best PS5 SSDs and today can be yours for a very competitive rate. While this particular Gen 4 1TB drive has been a few...

www.gamesradar.com

Related
Digital Trends

Dell is having a FLASH SALE on laptops and gaming PCs today

Dell is one of the biggest computer brands in the world for a reason. The company has an incredibly diverse lineup of devices, so whether you’re a busy professional or a casual user, there’s something among Dell laptop deals for you. Dell also owns Alienware, which is a brand that’s specifically targeted to hardcore gamers. That’s why we wanted to share this must-see flash sale happening right now on Dell’s website!
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Today’s best laptop deals include an Asus for $180

Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly Chromebook or a powerful gaming computer, laptop deals are never in short supply. We’re always on the lookout for great discounts on laptops from major brands, such as Asus, Dell, and Lenovo. We’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite offers on excellent laptops that you can get today!
COMPUTERS
SPY

Top 11 Monday Amazon Deals: $3 Covid Tests, Up to 40% JBL Speakers, $100 Fire HD 10 Tablets

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. One of the many great things about Amazon deals? They’re not just for holidays, weekends and special events like Prime Day or Black Friday. Even on Monday, typically a slower day in the shopping world, you can find deep discounts on everything from Fire Tablets to infant car seats to at-home COVID-19 rapid tests. So if you do not love the fact that the weekend is over and you want to engage in some...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ssd#1tb#Tb
Ars Technica

Explaining the Mac Studio’s removable SSDs, and why you can’t just swap them out

Apple's new Mac Studio desktop began arriving in customers' hands last week, and some of those customers wasted no time in taking the machine apart. Among the more interesting discoveries was the sheer size of the M1 Ultra and its voltage regulator modules (VRMs); in addition, it seems that the Studio includes removable storage rather than the soldered-down NAND chips that most Macs use. In theory, this could make the Mac Studio the first new Mac (outside of the Mac Pro) to support upgradeable storage in quite a while.
COMPUTERS
Engadget

The latest Moto G phones include one with a stylus

Motorola has launched two new 5G phones as part of its Moto G line in North America, and one of them comes with a built-in stylus. The Moto G Stylus 5G has a 6.8-inch Max Vision FHD+ display that stretches edge to edge, as well as a 120Hz refresh rate that's a first for the line. It also comes with a 50-megapixel camera system that's comprised of a Macro Vision lens and a 118-degree ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, the device has a 16-megapixel front camera that has improved light sensitivity over its predecessors. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

HP is also secretly working on a 17-inch foldable laptop

With foldable phones becoming more popular, the foldable laptop market is starting to grow as well. HP has joined the effort and is reportedly working on a massive 17-inch laptop with a foldable OLED display, according to South Korean publication, The Elec. Clamshell laptops technically already fold closed, but a...
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE bundle deal saves you $200

Samsung's previous-gen Galaxy S21 FE is still one of the best smartphones to buy. If the new $799 Galaxy S22 flagship phone is beyond your budget, the Galaxy S21 FE is an affordable option. During the Samsung Discover Spring Event, you can get the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for...
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Enter to save on the latest Discover Samsung deals

We start today’s deals with more crazy offers that are currently available during Discover Samsung. Samsung’s latest sales event lets you save on several of its best products. Today’s best deal features the Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station, which is now receiving a $400 discount that represents 50 percent savings. This model features adjustable suction power, and it also comes with a self-empty clean station. You can also opt for the Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition for $900, which is also receiving a $400 discount, or get the Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum without the clean station for just $350 after receiving a $250 discount.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra Deal Saves You $200 on a Freestyle Projector

The Samsung Freestyle Projector, which sold out within a few days of CES 2022 is officially back in stock. Right now, there's even a bundle deal, so you can enjoy a truly cinematic experience from anywhere. When you purchase a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone, you'll get $200 off the Freestyle. Take your entertainment on-the-go and watch anything you want from your phone on The Freestyle portable big screen experience.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Lenovo Legion 7i gaming laptop gets an $800 discount today

Gaming on the go is great, especially if you don’t necessarily want to invest in a traditional desktop PC that takes up a lot of room and effort to get running. Of course, the issue is that gaming laptops can be quite expensive, which is why this deal on the Lenovo Legion 7i is so perfect. The laptop itself has a pretty powerful GPU and CPU combo, and the deal from Lenovo discounts it to $2,336 from $3,200, which is a whopping $864 discount and one of the best gaming laptop deals you’re going to find these days for the specs.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Discover Samsung deals let you save on the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and other great products

We are reaching the last days of Samsung’s latest spring sales event, where you will be able to save big bucks on tons of amazing products. First up, you can now get a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7FE in Mystic Black for just $530. This model comes with 256GB storage space, a beautiful and large 12.4-inch display, a Qualcomm SM7225 octa-core processor, and you also get an S Pen included in the box with your purchase.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Check out the latest savings available on Apple’s M1 iPad Pro models and more

We have just spotted a couple of great deals for those interested in getting a new iPad Pro or one of Apple’s MacBooks. First up, we have the 12.9-inch iPad Pro that is now receiving up to $149 savings on its Silver variant with Wi-Fi-only support and 128GB storage. This means that you can get your hands on this potent tablet for $950. Deals don’t stop there, as you can get the same model with twice the storage space for $1,099, which means $100 savings for those who end up getting one. However, if you’re interested in scoring the best savings available, then you should check out the 2TB models with Wi-Fi-only support, as these are receiving a $199 discount on both its Silver and Space Gray models, meaning you can get yours for $2,000.
TECHNOLOGY
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

