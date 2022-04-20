This PS5 SSD deal sees a $60 saving on the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB heatsink model

We have just spotted a couple of great deals for those interested in getting a new iPad Pro or one of Apple’s MacBooks. First up, we have the 12.9-inch iPad Pro that is now receiving up to $149 savings on its Silver variant with Wi-Fi-only support and 128GB storage. This means that you can get your hands on this potent tablet for $950. Deals don’t stop there, as you can get the same model with twice the storage space for $1,099, which means $100 savings for those who end up getting one. However, if you’re interested in scoring the best savings available, then you should check out the 2TB models with Wi-Fi-only support, as these are receiving a $199 discount on both its Silver and Space Gray models, meaning you can get yours for $2,000.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 27 DAYS AGO