Moorhead, MN

Vulnerable adult missing from Moorhead

By Jim Monk
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Police in Moorhead are asking for help in locating a...

Several bodies found in western, central North Dakota

(Minot, ND) -- Minot Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the snow. Officers say the 73-year-old woman's body was found outside the Minot Post Office Thursday. Officials say she wasn't dressed properly for the conditions and may have be dealing with mental health issues. Police say no foul play is suspected.
MINOT, ND
WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A sheriff’s office in Colorado is addressing a video on social media where a girl claims she got out of a DUI after blowing a “3.8″ BAC. The sheriff’s office shared a link to the video on Twitter on Monday. In the video, a girl can be heard saying, “I got out of a DUI and got let off with a warning, that officer deserves a raise.” The video was posted by someone with the handle @Imposter_Edits, it isn’t clear why the video was posted, but the caption on Twitter reads, “She was pulled over for driving drunk, blew a 3.8, but brags about flirting will the officer and getting let go with a warning and his number.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
Victim in fatal Burnsville crash identified as Lakeville North sophomore Sydney Kohner

The teen killed in a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville Saturday morning has been identified as Lakeville North High School student Sydney Kohner. "With deep sadness, we are writing to share some difficult news. We have been notified by law enforcement that Sydney Kohner, a sophomore student at our school passed away as a result of a single vehicle crash that occurred yesterday in Burnsville. Our hearts are with the Kohner family," Lakeville North Principal Kim Budde said in a letter to families.
BURNSVILLE, MN
Fargo, ND
Moorhead, MN
Fargo, ND
Moorhead, MN
Woman found dead on ice identified as 44-year-old from central Minnesota

Authorities have identified the person found dead on a frozen channel last week as a 44-year-old woman. The body of Hannah Hale was discovered the morning of March 31 in Watab Township, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Someone had called 911 to report a person lying on the ice in the Harris Channel, a body of water that connects Little Rock Lake to the Mississippi River.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
Coon Rapids Couple Murdered While Visiting Family In Mexico

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Several families are grieving the shocking loss of a Coon Rapids husband and wife who were murdered in Mexico. Leticia Carrillo and Miguel Abrego were visiting family in Puerto Escondido. A Mexican newspaper says the couple was shot while they were driving. “It’s beyond words – devastating,” said Yazmin Carrillo, the couple’s niece. “It’s tearing us apart knowing we’re going back home [from Mexico] and they’re not going to be there.” Close friends, who say they were as close as family, gathered Saturday to share memories and swap stories. “This is the first time we’ve been together since we all got...
COON RAPIDS, MN
Longtime Central Minnesota Radio Personality Dies

ST. CLOUD -- A longtime central Minnesota radio personality has died. Former Stereo 98 program director Mark Sprint died Sunday of natural causes. He was 74. Sprint hosted the Sprint Stint on WWJO 98.1 FM on what would become known as 98-Country. Over his nearly two-decade career in St. Cloud,...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Teen reported missing from Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Kevin Tyler Nichols Jr., 16, was reported missing from Flint. The teen, also known as “KJ”, was last seen March 10 in the 3200 block of Kirkwood Lane about 2 p.m. He was last seen wearing a hunter green jacket. He is 5′7″, 150 pounds, has hazel eyes and black hair.
FLINT, MI
9-year-old girl shot in the head in southwest Minnesota

A 9-year-old girl was airlifted to a hospital after being shot in the head Monday in southwestern Minnesota. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says the incident was reported at 1:31 p.m. from a rural residence near the town of Lynd, with first responders arriving at the scene to find a 9-year-old girl "suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to her head."
LYND, MN
Man Dies Days After Being Shot In The Head In Minneapolis

Originally published April 17. Updated with news of the victim’s death. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a 45-year-old man has died days after being shot in the head on a Minneapolis street. Officers were called to the 2900 block of 14th Avenue South, just off East Lake Street in the Phillips community, just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, and they arrived to find the victim laying in the street. Police say he died on Wednesday from his injuries. (credit: CBS) Investigators say “at least one shot was fired from a passenger vehicle” before the shooter fled. No one is in custody. This is the city’s 21st homicide case of 2022. Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
100 grams of meth sends southern Minnesota woman to prison

MANKATO, Minn. – Getting caught with over 100 grams of methamphetamine is sending a southern Minnesota woman to prison. Casey Ann Voneschen, 45 of Mankato, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years and 11 months in prison, with credit for 63 days already served. Voneschen pleaded guilty to first-degree sale...
MANKATO, MN
‘I broke down crying’: Neighbors rally to help with blizzard aftermath

The community has been rallying together through the blizzard across the state. KX News talked to a resident who is extremely thankful for her neighbor’s help with the aftermath of the storm. Michelina Putnam and her 73-year-old husband were born and raised in North Dakota. They’ve been through many winters and blizzards. But Putnam says […]
MINOT, ND
Backus couple killed in crash on icy Minnesota highway

A Minnesota man died two days after his wife following a crash on a snow- and ice-covered highway in central Minnesota. Leo D. Elyea, 86, of Backus, was taken to North Memorial Hospital following the April 6 crash on Highway 371 in Cass County. He died on Friday, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
BACKUS, MN
Charges: Man Threatened Bloomington Hotel Employee With ‘Wizard Wand’

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man faces assault and trespassing charges after threatening a hotel employee with a “wizard wand,” court documents show. Skylar Eros Dupree Thomas, 29, of Woodbury is charged with fifth-degree assault and trespassing, both misdemeanors, according to a criminal complaint. Skylar Thomas (credit: Hennepin County) Just after midnight Friday, Bloomington police responded to a Hyatt Place hotel on a report of a person with a weapon. The suspect, identified as Thomas, told police he had a “wand.” “From previous calls, [the officer] knew that the defendant was referencing a stick that had been fashioned into what looked like a...
BLOOMINGTON, MN

