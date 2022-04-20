Officials identify man killed by police, officers involved in Edison shooting

EDISON – Authorities have released the names of the man fatally shot by police at a township apartment complex on April 12 and the two officers who fired their service weapons.

Township resident Merrill Rambarose, 49, was killed in the incident , according to a statement from the New Jersey Attorney General's Office.

The two officers who fired their service weapons at Rambarose are Edison Police Officers Daniel Bradley and Joseph Elqumos, the statement said.

Edison police were called to a Judson Street apartment about 3:45 p.m. April 12 where they encountered Rambarose in a parking lot.

During the encounter, the two officers fired their service weapons, fatally wounding Rambarose.

A short-handled ax was recovered near Rambarose, according to the Attorney General's Office.

Officers and emergency medical personnel gave first aid to Rambarose, who was pronounced dead on the scene at 4:41 p.m.

State law requires the Attorney General’s Office investigate any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing and no more information is being released at this time.

