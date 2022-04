The World of Warcraft Dragonflight release date hasn't been announced just yet, but Activision Blizzard's history could give us some clues to work with. Just yesterday, Activision Blizzard finally unveiled Dragonflight, the ninth expansion for World of Warcraft. Right now, we know that "Dragonriding" will headline the expansion as a new feature, alongside new zones, Raids, and more, but the developer didn't talk about a release date for the new DLC. All we know for sure is that an alpha test is expected in the not-too distant future, and that you can sign up for eventual beta-testing on the expansion's official website.

