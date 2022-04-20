ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, IL

New LTC soccer coach named

By By Randy Harrison
Robinson Daily News
Robinson Daily News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=057Re9_0fElKD0I00

Lincoln Trail College has a new head soccer coach.
The Illinois Eastern Community College Board officially hired Alexandre Morais as men’s and women’s soccer coach at LTC during its meeting at Frontier Community College, Fairfield, Tuesday.
Morais replaces Blake Ordell, who resigned in January. He takes over the position June 1.
The IECC trustees handled several other personnel matters during the meeting.
Jandi Cravens was hired as an office assistant at LTC, Ken Anderson was hired as CETL Instructional Designer for the district office in Olney and James Glash was employed as head men’s basketball coach at Olney Central College, all effective April 2.
Curtis Miller was hired as a college admission representative at OCC, effective May 11, and Billy Fornwalt is a new truck driving instructor at Wabash Valley College, effective May 16.
Resignations were accepted from OCC Director of Instructional Services Sheri Gray, effective Aug. 1; OCC TRIO Upward Bound Counselor Taylor Held, effective April 5; Frontier Community College Student Services Specialist Amy Hohlbaugh, effective May 13, 2022; Lucas Harms as Custodian at WVC, effective March 29; and FCC Information Systems Technician Terry Chrtt, effective May 14.
The board also accepted a retirement from Sandra Craig as director of the Learning Resource Center at WVC, effective Aug. 1.
Raechel Hnetkovsky was seated as the student trustee. Hnetkovsky is a student at FCC. She thanked the board for the opportunity to represent the students of the district.
Also during the meeting, trustees approved a new policy concerning COVID-19 leave and made revisions to the policy that addresses students who repeat courses at IECC.
Affiliation agreements were approved with Robinson Rehab and Nursing, formerly Cotillion Ridge; Horizon Health Community Hospital; and Horizon Health at Fox River.
An increase in the truck driving program fee was approved to reflect the current cost of operating a semi-truck.
Changes were also approved to the list of specific programs that are assessed a Student Professional Liability Fee.
In other action Tuesday evening, the board awarded a bid to D&R Bennett Inc. for resurfacing of the WVC gymnasium floor.
The next regular board meeting is 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at LTC.

Comments / 0

Related
WNEP-TV 16

Area Athletes Kirsten, Zientek Leading Royals Baseball Team This Season

SCRANTON, Pa. — A year removed from an NCAA Division III Tournament berth, the University of Scranton baseball team is once again playing well. The Royals are 20-6-1 on the season and in 2nd place in the Landmark Conference. Newswatch 16 stopped by practice this week - indoors, due to the weather. Head Coach Mike Bartoletti led his Royals to a conference title last year before the NCAA tournament trip. They'll have the chance to do that again, thanks to plenty of local talent -- guys like Wallenpaupack's Tyler Kirsten and Hazleton Area's Corey Zientek, both hitting over .400 this season.
SCRANTON, PA
explore venango

NCAA Affirms Continuation of Separate Athletic Programs at Cal, Clarion, Edinboro

CLARION, Pa. – The NCAA has affirmed that California, Clarion, and Edinboro Universities will continue as independent and separate athletic programs. “This approval reflects the confidence in our campuses to successfully operate these programs and the important role that a strong intercollegiate program plays on a college campus. It also recognizes the impact that our student-athletes have on our campuses and in our communities,” said Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, president of Clarion University and interim president of California and Edinboro universities.
EDINBORO, PA
WTHR

Umpire shortage cancels Indiana high school baseball games

INDIANAPOLIS — For the second week in a row, the Fishers junior varsity baseball team was forced to cancel its game, not because of bad weather, but because of a shortage of umpires. “This is second time this spring we have canceled high school level game on sunny, dry...
FISHERS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
Fairfield, IL
Sports
City
Fairfield, IL
Local
Illinois College Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Olney, IL
Mount Airy News

Four county wrestlers named HSOT All-State

Four Surry County wrestlers were recognized as some of the best in the state by HighSchoolOT. HighSchoolOT’s awards not only featured student-athletes from all four public school classifications in the N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA), but private schools and homeschools in the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association (NCISAA).
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Robinson Daily News

Robinson Daily News

Robinson, IL
929
Followers
439
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

302 S. Cross St., Robinson, IL 62454 (618) 544-2101

 https://roblawnews.com/robinson

Comments / 0

Community Policy