ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Stem Ciders Buys The Post's Howdy Beer Brand, Plans Big Growth

By Jonathan Shikes
Westword
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHot chicken has always loved cold beer, as The Post's motto reminds us, but now the brewpub's best-selling beer has a new partner to have and to hold. Stem Ciders, the growing cider producer, has purchased the intellectual property rights to the Post Chicken & Beer's flagship Howdy Beer Western Pilsner,...

www.westword.com

Comments / 0

Related
Westword

Dry Dock Is Capitalizing on the Canned Cocktail Trend With Its Newest Release

In addition to its lineup of award-winning beers (it's won 26 Great American Beer Festival medals and eight World Beer Cup awards), Dry Dock Brewing is going beyond beer with its latest innovative release: a cocktail-inspired canned alcoholic beverage line aptly named Docktails. These 9.5 percent ABV ready-to-drink boozy concoctions...
AURORA, CO
Westword

Sip, Sip, Pass: Feel the Dankness in These 4/20 Beers

Beer and pot have always made for a passionate love story. So similar. So different. But with an undeniable attraction — one that blossoms in the spring every year around April 20. Still, since marijuana remains illegal on a national level, breweries — save for a few — have...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
State
Tennessee State
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Food & Drinks
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Westword

This Year's Highest-Ranking Whiskey in the World Is Made in Colorado

Attention, Colorado whiskey lovers: We have the highest-ranking whiskey in the world right here in our backyard. Spirit Hound Distillers recently won the prestigious honor of Whisky of the Year at the international London Spirits Competition for its Straight Malt Whisky. The Lyons-based distillery took home the only U.S. gold medal, receiving the highest quality rating of any U.S.-based spirit in the competition.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Denver's Newly Licensed Marijuana Lounge Closed on 4/20

Tetra Lounge, the newly licensed marijuana-friendly smoking lounge in RiNo, probably won't be open in time for 4/20, according to its owner. After a ribbon-cutting on March 30 with Governor Jared Polis and Mayor Michael Hancock to celebrate Tetra's new pot hospitality license, Dewayne Benjamin was confident that he'd pass the city's final inspections in time to mark the cannabis holiday on April 20. After all, he'd been operating Tetra as a private, members-only marijuana smoking lounge at 3039 Walnut Street since 2018, and had been renovating the building to make sure it would be up to code when inspection time came.
DENVER, CO
Startland News

Meta promises local jobs, impact; How its $800M plan could post growth (and disruption) to KC’s story

There’s more to Meta’s $800 million upload into Kansas City’s Northland than face value, company officials said Thursday, outlining plans for community impact that extends well beyond anticipated tech jobs.  “We have programs that help to equip people, schools, and organizations with the resources to build skills and increase the use of technology,” Darcy Nothnagle, The post Meta promises local jobs, impact; How its $800M plan could post growth (and disruption) to KC’s story appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Westword

Fifteen Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

There's a wealth of free events around town this week. You can head for the hills — or just learn about them during a talk by legendary photographer John Fielder and author Jeri Norgren. Along the way, you can stretch your mind and other body parts with yoga experts, go foraging for urban sustenance, or just stop by Civic Center Park on 4/20 for a contact high.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Foster
Westword

Denver Marijuana Lounges, Classes and Other Places to Smoke Weed on 4/20

The unofficial marijuana holiday, 4/20, is almost here, and Denver has dozens of pot-centric events going on throughout the week, including the annual pilgrimage to Civic Center Park. The Mile High 420 Festival is free to attend and promises to be a smoke-filled show with thousands of attendees. But for...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Social Sightings: New Brunches — and After-Brunches — to Try

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead. "If I can do something to help somebody,...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Has Inflation Affected the Price of Weed?

Dear Stoner: It’s pretty simple why weed sales are down: inflation. Weed, like everything else, is now more expensive. Not sure why people are surprised. Dear Pauline: Everything but weed. As inflation tops 9 percent in metro Denver and hovers above the national average across the rest of the state, cannabis has actually become much cheaper. From January 2021 to April 2022, the wholesale price per pound of flower fell over 46 percent on average in Colorado, according to the state Marijuana Enforcement Division; it’s now less than $800. During the same period, the price per pound for buds allocated for extraction fell about 55 percent on average, to less than $230. Monthly dispensary sales revenue has also fallen off significantly, shrinking on a year-to-year basis for nine months straight.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Beer#Beer Bar#Howdy#Food Drink#Post#The Post Chicken Beer#Jax Fish House#Centro Mexican#The West End Tavern#The Post And Stem#Stem Co
Westword

Blue Tile Brewing Will Close on May 7, Hopes to Reopen in Englewood

Blue Tile Brewing, which built a small but dedicated following since opening in 2018, will close the doors to its taproom at 1609 East 58th Avenue in Denver on May 7. "It comes with a great range of emotions that today, we must announce the closing of our ... taproom," the brewery wrote on Facebook. "We are sad to be leaving North Washington behind, but we are grateful for all of you. From our regulars and our neighborhood family, to anyone who ever found themselves a seat in the taproom even once, and most importantly those who called themselves members of our staff."
ENGLEWOOD, CO
Westword

Denver 4/20 Guide: Marijuana, Deals, Delivery, Lounges and Events Around Town

Don't be ashamed: There's no need to shy away from celebrating 4/20, especially with so many things to do around town. As the capital of the first state to legalize cannabis, Denver is ready to reassert its 4/20 status this year. Annual celebrations and concerts are back, dispensary deals are in full swing, and a handful of cannabis lounges are waiting for visitors to walk in. Your 4/20 celebration doesn't have to end there, either, with food promotions and cannabis delivery services both getting in on the fun this year.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Spin On: A Record Store Day Tribute to Wax Trax

Saturday, April 23, is Record Store Day, a celebration of independent retailers specializing in LPs, CDs and other products that music lovers can actually hold in their hands rather than stream on their phones. But while Wax Trax Records will be participating in the festivities, its two stores, located steps from each other on the 600 block of East 13th Avenue, deserve a salute every day, just as they have since the operation came to life in 1975.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Art Attack: Find Nature, Ecology and New Pathways in Art This Weekend

Feeling outdoorsy? This weekend, galleries are leaning toward landscape exhibitions, nature and Earth Day goals, graduating art students and the slow rise of another summer in Colorado. That sounds to us like a breath of fresh air, whether found in wildly expressive paintings or sharp geometrics. Follow this path and...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Westword

Colorado Police Shootings So Far in 2022 — Including One This Weekend

The shooting of a suspect in a domestic-violence incident by a member of the Lafayette Police Department late on Saturday, April 16, was the seventeenth shooting involving a Colorado law enforcement officer so far this year. That's just one off the pace for police shootings in 2021 — and the eight fatalities so far in 2022 matches the total for the same period last year.
LAFAYETTE, CO
Westword

No Walk in the Park: Denver Gets Ready for Another 4/20

As April 20 approaches, conflicting messages from the city, a petition for a last-minute change to a Civic Center Park event, and speculation about police presence have all clouded the air. In other words: The annual 4/20 celebrations are about to land in Denver. The Mile High 420 Festival, formerly...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Huge Growth Gaps Between Metro Denver and Other Parts of Colorado

According to state demographer Elizabeth Garner, Colorado's growth rate is slowing substantially — and greater Denver is no exception, despite the popular perception that the city is experiencing a boom. But a new study suggests that the metro area and numerous communities along the urban corridor are much better positioned to weather such changes than are many other parts of the state, some of which are beset with lagging revenue and substantial business declines.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy