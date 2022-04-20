Today in Data: People Are More Digitally Engaged When They’re Having Fun Online

Microlearning is a type of eLearning software that works well with mobile learning and gamification. It utilizes the form of bite-sized material, which as a result, creates an engaging training experience. The combination of microlearning with behaviorism, constructivism, cognitivism and experientialism (psychological theories) impacts the way people comprehend fresh knowledge. Microlearning apps come in handy because they are accessible and convenient for most users, whether it is a pupil or an adult learner. Hence it is a great solution to consider for eLearning software.

