Tennis Teams Fall To Nicholls In Regular Season Finale
1 day ago
The Jackson State University women's and men's tennis teams both fell short in their regular-season tennis finales here at the JSU Tennis Center on Tuesday against Nicholls, as the Lady Tigers lost 4-3, with the Tigers falling 4-0. The 15-6 Lady Tigers and 8-8 Tigers will return...
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Montenegro brothers combined to drive in five runs to lead No. 6 Southern Miss to a 10-5 non-conference baseball victory over New Orleans Wednesday evening at Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field. The Golden Eagles (29-8) won their 11th in a row and for the 19th...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU sprinter Favour Ofili has been named to the mid-season Bowerman Watch List becoming the 10th woman athlete of all time named to the watch list and the first time in her career. Ofili, was recently named the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 22 LSU (24-12, 7-8 SEC) took down UL-Lafayette (20-16, 9-6 SBC), 8-4, in the final game of the Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic on Tuesday, April 19, from Alex Box Stadium. The Tigers are 13-4 in the Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic all-time and are 5-2...
LAKE CHARLES- An early Tiger lead and missed opportunities caused McNeese softball to fall 1-7 to LSU Tuesday night at Joe Miller Field at Cowgirl Diamond. The game had the second-largest crowd in Cowgirl Diamond history. “I thought pitcher Ashley Vallejo had a good performance, and the score does not...
A junior college pitcher leveled an opposing hitter as he rounded the bases during a home run trot Wednesday in Texas, video of the incident showed. The game between the host Weatherford College and the North Central Texas College was suspended in the top of the sixth inning following the incident.
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The second round of the LHSAA softball playoffs kicked off Wednesday with 22 local teams aiming to get to the quarterfinal round. Schools are just two wins away from reaching the state tournament in Sulphur on April 29-30. No. 1 seeded Iowa defeated Pine Prairie 10-0 off 11 hits and behind the strong right arm of Arlee Darbonne who tossed a no hitter in the win. Down in the class 2A ranks the No. 6 DeQuincy came back after being down 4-0 early and rallied back to beat Pine in walk-off fashion 7-6.
Hutch Gonzales stepped down as Mandeville High School's head football coach on Wednesday, saying the incoming principal asked him to resign after four seasons leading the Skippers. In his final season, Gonzales finished with a 3-6 record as Mandeville missed the playoffs. The Skippers made back-to-back Class 5A quarterfinals appearances...
Of course, it came down to this. West Monroe’s 20-game winning streak ended, courtesy of rival West Ouachita. The visiting Chiefs win 10-4 in a game that lasted 15 innings, and ended just shy of 11:00 Wednesday night. Both teams resume the series, Friday at 6:00 at West Ouachita High School.
LAKE CHARLES, La. – No. 21 LSU (28-16) cruised to a 7-1 victory over McNeese State (26-17) Tuesday night at Cowgirl Diamond. LSU used a four-run fifth inning to extend its lead late and increase its winning streak to four games as they head back into SEC play. Sophomore Taylor Pleasants led the LSU offense with […]
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kim Mulkey and company have added two players from West Virginia through the NCAA Transfer Portal in guard Jasmine Carson and forward Esmery Martinez, both players announced the commitment via Instagram on Wednesday, April 20. In her two seasons at West Virginia Carson, played in...
Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU track and field program is at the halfway point of its outdoor season. The latest rankings from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association has the LSU women ranked fourth, and the LSU men ranked seventh. LSU collected a total of six NCAA top 10 marks over […]
With the 2022 NFL Draft fast approaching, the New Orleans Saints are continuing to do their due diligence on this year’s crop of quarterbacks. And according to Saints reporter Nick Underhill, the team is hosting a star quarterback out of the SEC on Tuesday. Per Underhill, “Mississippi QB Matt...
It appears that Arkansas softball will “reload” instead of “rebuild” once the elder “Bogle Bombers” hang up their cleats at the end of their collegiate careers.
Kennedy Miller, an Arkansas Softball pledge for the Class of 2023 from Georgetown High School in Georgetown, Texas, showcased her power in a 9-6 win over Liberty Hill on Tuesday night by smacking a home run over the scoreboard in left field.
Over the scoreboard! @withpurpose2020 @RazorbackSB pic.twitter.com/bpPAgeu2Sk
— Kennedy Miller (@kennedymiller05) April 20, 2022
Miller committed to Arkansas early in her 11th grade year, announcing her intentions to play for head coach Courtney Diefel and the Razorbacks in September of 2021.
Fayetteville here I come!! Thank you to everyone who has helped me throughout this process. Time to get to work!! @CoachDeifel @MattMeuchel @YoCoachYo @coachanniesmith @RazorbackSB pic.twitter.com/AizrXW88dX
— Kennedy Miller (@kennedymiller05) September 22, 2021
According to her recruiting page on SportsRecruits.com, Miller can play first base, third base, and catcher. Her current stats are not available at the time of this post.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Callaway High School’s Keiveon Hunt signed with JSU basketball. The guard helped lead the Chargers to the 5A state title in 2020. Hunt says, new JSU men’s basketball coach Mo Williams is one of the main reasons he signed.
After a rough weekend against Arkansas, where LSU was swept in three games by the Razorbacks, it got back in the win column on Tuesday night with a commanding 8-4 win over ULL. Ty Floyd got the start on the mound and pitched five innings, allowing two runs on four...
Brandon Sterling died while playing basketball during a pickup game on Sunday in Morgan City, according to his mother Darnisha Sterling. He was 18.
Sterling was a senior at Assumption High School in Napoleonville where he played basketball and football. He was playing basketball with friends when he suddenly collapsed and hit the back of his head on the court at the Jimmie Johnson Memorial Park in Morgan City, his mother said.
