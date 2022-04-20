ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Breaks Silence on Engagement Rumors

By Alyssa Bailey
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s Everything You Need To Know About Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn’s Relationship. Taylor Swift’s boyfriend of five years, Joe Alwyn, is ready to talk about the engagement rumors that have been in the press and on unverified celebrity gossip sites like DeuxMoi for months, albeit very briefly and dismissively in...

ETOnline.com

Inside Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Date Night at Pre-Oscars Party

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn had a star-studded date night! The 32-year-old singer and 31-year-old actor attended CAA's pre-Oscars party at San Vicente Bungalows in Hollywood, California, on Friday night. A source tells ET that the two "came together and stayed close the whole night, but Joe also talked to...
Hello Magazine

Inside Taylor Swift's incredible $81m property portfolio: from New York to Nashville

Taylor Swift found fame as a teenager, and now at the age of 32, is worth an estimated $400million, much of which she appears to have invested in property. The Grammy nominee - who is up for Album of The Year at the 2022 awards - is now an accomplished real estate mogul, and according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, owns approximately $81million worth of property from New York to Nashville.
HollywoodLife

Drake Posts Never-Before-Seen Photo With Taylor Swift & Fans Think A Collab Is Coming

Drake took to Instagram on April 18 to share a series of photos, but there’s one in particular that has fans buzzing. The image in question features Drake cozying up to Taylor Swift with an arm draped around her neck. The singer is embracing the hug, holding Drake’s arm with her hands. “They too soft to understand the meaning of hard work,” Drake captioned his photo gallery.
StyleCaster

Justin Timberlake Was Just Caught Yelling Over Britney’s Pregnancy & His Reaction Has Fans Concerned

Click here to read the full article. A weird encounter. Justin Timberlake reacted to Britney Spears’ pregnancy announcement and the internet is reeling over his response. Timberlake and his friend were caught by paparazzi, who interrogated the “Mirrors” singer about what he thought about the pregnancy.  Timberlake yelled back, “Stop. Go Away!” He gestured to the paparazzi to leave with his hands and stomped his feet while approaching the entrance. “[He] got me stomping,” Timberlake said from afar.  Notably, Timberlake and Spears were together from 1998 to 2002 when they both were rising to fame. Timberlake made a supportive comment directed at...
Benzinga

Elon Musk Admits He Is 'Lonely' After His Split With Grimes; Says He's Not Afraid To Die

During a recent interview, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk revealed that he's "lonely" and often only has his dog beside him since his split with Grimes. “There are times when I'm lonely. I'm sure there are times when everyone is lonely. But it's basic.” he acknowledged. “Say if I'm working on the starship rocket, and I'm just staying in my little house by myself, especially if my dog is not with me, then I feel quite lonely because I'm just in a little house by myself with no dog,”
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson shares emotional engagement story in heartwarming post

Kelly Clarkson is always there to cheer others on and her popular chat show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, does just that throughout the week. What's more, the program's official Instagram account often posts uplifting stories to brighten up people's days, and the latest one was too sweet. Kelly and her...
Page Six

Bruce Willis pictured for first time since aphasia diagnosis reveal

Bruce Willis was all smiles as he snuggled with his wife in a pair of touching photos – his first public appearance since she announced his heartbreaking aphasia diagnosis. “Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat,” Emma Heming Willis captioned the two images she posted Wednesday on Instagram, along with the hashtag #offthegrid.
SheKnows

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Are Reportedly Eager to Have Jennifer Garner at Their Wedding

Click here to read the full article. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have barely had time to pop the champagne to celebrate their engagement, but it looks like the wedding guest list already has a few names on it. Besides their close family and friends, the couple apparently want to reserve one invite for Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. That might sound like shocking news, but Garner and Lopez have been reportedly bonding over their “respect for each other as mothers and as individuals” and the common goal of making sure Affleck is “doing well,” according to a Hollywood Life source. The...
heatworld

Cameron Diaz: baby no.2 at 50

When Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden welcomed their daughter Raddix, they declared their family to be “complete”. But two years later, insiders say the couple are getting broody again. In fact, they’re already talking about lining up a surrogate in time for the actress’ milestone 50th birthday in August.
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Divorce From Kanye—He Must Be So Mad She’s Saying This On TV!

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had a rocky split thus far, and with Kardashian now dating comedian Pete Davidson things have only gotten worse. Now, the 41-year-old reality star is speaking out about the chaos of the divorce and the drama of her new relationship in a trailer for her upcoming interview with Robin Roberts, and Kardashian is not holding back.
Elite Daily

JT Did Not Hold Back After Being Asked About Britney’s Pregnancy

Applause (and maybe some stomping?) is in order. Britney Spears is expecting her first child with boyfriend Sam Asghari. The “Baby One More Time” singer — sorry, had to! — made the exciting pregnancy announcement on Instagram on April 11. By April 12, Asghari had confirmed his new status as father-to-be. Although there’s still a lot we do not know (and Spears’ post was a bit cryptic and confusing), it certainly sounds like the couple is excited about becoming parents together. (Spears already has two children, Sean Preston and Jayden James, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline.) However, it doesn’t sound like everyone is thrilled for the couple — at the very least, they’re not thrilled about being questioned about it. Justin Timberlake’s reaction to a question about Spears’ pregnancy seemed pretty angry.
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
purewow.com

The Queen Reportedly Asked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Meet with This Royal Before Seeing Her

This past week, on their way to the 2022 Invictus Games, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprise stop in the U.K. to see Queen Elizabeth. According to the BBC, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a trip to Windsor Castle on Thursday, which marked the first time Markle had seen the monarch since 2020. While the visit was long overdue, many royal aficionados were still surprised, given that Prince Harry has claimed he wouldn't return to the U.K. until he was able to get police protection for himself and his family (which he is currently fighting for in British courts).
