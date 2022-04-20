Naperville residents invited to ‘Chat with the Chief’ on May 4

Last night Naperville City Council decided to delay the vote on whether to increase the city budget in order to give $1 million to Naper Settlement to offset a negative fund balance. During public comment, one resident wondered what the monies would be used for, whether there would be a repayment plan, and whether the agreement between the City and Naperville Heritage Society, which manages Naper Settlement, might need to be revamped. Council agreed there was more discussion needed on how Naper Settlement had gotten into the budgetary hole and what the direction for the museum would be in the future. Mayor Steve Chirico decided to table the issue, as no representatives from Naper Settlement were present at the meeting to answer questions. The topic will be revisited at council’s May 3 meeting.

