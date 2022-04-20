ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville residents invited to ‘Chat with the Chief’ on May 4

By City of Naperville
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAbove / Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres assumed his position on Nov. 10, 2021. The community is welcome to join him during an informal coffee with conversation from 6PM to 8PM Wed., May 4, at Starbucks, 1979 McDowell Road. (PN File Photo) Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres invites the...

