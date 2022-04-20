UPDATE: Farmerville authorities rescue 37-year-old man in Lake D’Arbonne, victim is being treated for hypothermia

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, April 20, 2022, around 9:30 AM, residents of the Dozier Creek Subdivision heard a person in distress in Lake D’Arbonne. According to authorities, residents observed a man with a life vest about 150 yards from the bank, caught in large waves.

Residents contacted authorities and the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, Farmerville Fire Department, Farmerville Police Department, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and Pafford EMS arrived at the scene less than five minutes later.

Union Parish deputies launched their watercraft. A 37-year-old male was rescued and brought back to Dozier Creek. He was then transported to Union General Hospital to be treated for hypothermia.

According to authorities, the victim was fishing in his boat 400 yards away from the location he was rescued when the high winds and extremely rough water caused his boat to sink.

