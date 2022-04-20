ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmerville, LA

UPDATE: Farmerville authorities rescue 37-year-old man in Lake D’Arbonne, victim is being treated for hypothermia

By Kevin Dudley, Jr., Nick Sommer
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 2 days ago

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, April 20, 2022, around 9:30 AM, residents of the Dozier Creek Subdivision heard a person in distress in Lake D’Arbonne. According to authorities, residents observed a man with a life vest about 150 yards from the bank, caught in large waves.

Residents contacted authorities and the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, Farmerville Fire Department, Farmerville Police Department, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and Pafford EMS arrived at the scene less than five minutes later.

Union Parish deputies launched their watercraft. A 37-year-old male was rescued and brought back to Dozier Creek. He was then transported to Union General Hospital to be treated for hypothermia.

According to authorities, the victim was fishing in his boat 400 yards away from the location he was rescued when the high winds and extremely rough water caused his boat to sink.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34VVP3_0fElHb1p00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uw3kB_0fElHb1p00

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Farmerville Police Department, Farmerville Fire Department, and Union Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently at Lake D’Arbonne near Dozier Creek, due to a water rescue.

As always, we will keep you updated as we receive more information.

Comments / 3

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Farmerville Police and Monroe Police recover vehicle from Lake D’Arbonne, driver taken to medical facility

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, April 13, 2022, the Farmerville Police Department and Monroe Police Department recovered a submerged vehicle from Lake D’Arbonne. According to Farmerville Police, the vehicle was in the lake due to a medical emergency that resulted into a vehicle accident. The driver of the vehicle was taken to a […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Suspect in Burg Jones Lane shooting has been arrested, authorities say

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies along with the East Carroll Sheriff’s Office have arrested the suspect of the shooting on Burg Jones Lane. Authorities arrested 23-year-old Jaundrick Tramon Luckett at his residence in Lake Providence, La. without incident. The victim of the shooting is in serious, […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Authorities investigating mysterious disappearance of Natchitoches Parish man

NATCHITOCHES PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office says detectives are still investigating the mysterious disappearance of 49-year-old Steven Burkett of Marthaville, Louisiana. He was last heard from during the morning hours of February 12, 2022. Burkett was reported missing to NPSO around 11 p.m. on February 13 by a female friend who reported his […]
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Farmerville, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Union Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Union Parish, LA
City
Farmerville, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hypothermia#Ktve#Kard#Union General Hospital
MyArkLaMiss

‘Operation Clean Sweep’ leads to arrest of multiple drug dealers, seizure of meth, heroin, fentanyl and guns in Louisiana

SLIDELL, La. (BRPROUD) – A months-long investigation led to the arrest of 80 people including a dozen “high-end legitimate drug dealers,” according to the Slidell Police Department. These arrests are part of a concerted effort by the Slidell Police Department to tackle what they say is a “rise in narcotics overdoses.” The focus of this […]
SLIDELL, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

3 wanted for shooting 71-year-old woman in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify three suspects wanted for an armed robbery and for a shooting of a 71-year-old woman. Police said the armed robbery happened on Wednesday, April 6 at Black’s Food Mart on West Capitol Street. Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jackson Police Department […]
JACKSON, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police arrests 5 in gang-related shooting

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae highlights a crime with multiple suspects and how authorities wouldn’t stop until everyone involved was arrested. Authorities were investigating what they describe as a gang-related shooting that happened in Monroe. Three individuals had already been arrested, but two were still on the […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Convicted felon arrested again in Louisiana, investigation concludes with seizure of cocaine, money, pistol and more

ANGIE, La. (BRPROUD) – A resident in Washington Parish is facing multiple charges after an investigation led by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force. Osric Merrell Hines, 44, was arrested on Monday, March 28. The results of the investigation allowed law enforcement to obtain an arrest warrant and search warrant. “Task Force detectives, […]
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Arkansas authorities find the body of missing Camden juvenile who was last seen in the Ouachita River

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Camden Police Department, they found the body of the missing Camden juvenile on Friday, April 1, 2022, at approximately 8:30 AM. Arkansas authorities have been searching for the missing juvenile since Sunday, March 27, 2022, when they were seen distressed in the Ouachita River. CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On […]
CAMDEN, AR
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

37K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy