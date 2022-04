Swain County’s Board of Commissioners will have two new members this year, at least one of whom will emerge from the upcoming Republican Primary Election. This year, incumbent commissioner Kevin Seagle is vacating his seat to run for the Chairman of the Commissioners against Democrat Ben Bushyhead, who currently holds it. In addition, Democrat Roger Parsons is retiring at the end of his current term, so his seat will be open. Facing off in the General Election against the lone Democrat, Deborah Smith, will be the top two vote-getters between Republicans Isaac Herrin, Donna Cole, David Loftis and Phillip Carson.

SWAIN COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO