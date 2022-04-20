ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jury finds former Mount Carmel doctor not guilty on 14 counts of murder

By WHIO Staff
 1 day ago
COLUMBUS — A jury found a former Mount Carmel physician not guilty of 14 counts of murder Wednesday.

Dr. William Husel was accused of killing 14 patients by overprescribing medications, such as fentanyl, according to our news partners at WBNS in Columbus.

Defense attorneys for Husel argued to he was providing comfort care medications to dying patients in order to prevent them from suffering.

Husel served as a nighttime critical care physician at Mount Carmel between 2013 and 2018, but was fired in 2018 after questions were raised about his patient care. He was indicted on 25 counts of murder in June 2019, but prosecutors dropped 11 charges in January 2022.

The majority of the 14 patients were given 1,000 micrograms of fentanyl or more, according to WBNS.

Jurors took roughly six days to deliberate after nearly seven weeks of testimony, which included hearing from 54 witnesses, WBNS reported. They were given the option to choose between murder or a lesser charge of attempted murder, but ultimately found Husel not guilty on all 14 counts.

The hospital has paid more than $20 million in legal settlements to families of patients and WBNS reported that several wrongful death claims are still pending.

Husel previously filed a defamation lawsuit against Mount Carmel Health System over his firing.

