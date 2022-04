I just picked up an S22 Ultra after I've waited a month for it and it felt nice to be back with an android phone after a year away on iPhone. That being said there are some apps that I use on iPhone and I would like them to be seamless on Android. One is my daughter's dexcom app.. it's a glucose monitoring app since she is T1D and the other is Instagram. There would be times when her blood sugar would not be up to date and the app was not updating in the background like it should. I never have this problem on iOS and I double checked all the settings for any data saver and unlimited background usage but nonetheless the app would occasionally lag behind when it is supposed to refresh every 5 minutes. Also on the Instagram app if I would force close the app and reset the data and log back in videos with autoplay but after a few times using the app I had to manually load videos instead of them automatically loading. I have unlimited data on my plan but for whatever reason that phone is trying to bully me into using data saving features. I'm on Verizon using an unlocked S22U. Any ideas?

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO