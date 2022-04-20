ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diets

Beat the bloat with these "Earth Diet" recipes

By GOOD MORNING WASHINGTON
WJLA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article7NewsDC — We've been talking a lot this week about steps to...

wjla.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXAN

Best protein shake for weight gain

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Protein shakes designed for weight gain should have different nutritional values than those formulated specifically to help you build lean muscle mass. They should both provide at least 20 grams of protein per serving, but those intended for weight gain should also contain a high number of calories, carbohydrates and even fat.
FITNESS
Daily Californian

3 easy miso recipes

A while ago, I bought a tub of miso paste and wondered how I could possibly use it all before it spoiled. Thankfully, the fermentation of the paste greatly extends its shelf life, allowing me time to get creative and find delicious recipes using miso. You may only be familiar with miso as a soup served at most sushi restaurants, but there’s so much more to it. Miso is a savory Japanese seasoning — usually in the form of a paste — made by fermenting soybeans with salt. Here are my three favorite miso recipes: miso soup, miso salmon and miso ramen. If you’re looking for an easy and delicious meal, look no further!
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Dangers of Dieting and Calorie Restriction

Diet culture seems to have taken over the world. With every swipe on social media, every health, fitness, and fashion magazine we flip through, and every billboard sign we pass by, it feels as though a new diet or health fad is being shoved in our face. People are constantly...
DIETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth
Mashed

Foods That Can Actually Become Toxic When Reheated

If you are someone who cooks often, it's hard to not end up with leftovers. You might be feeding other people in addition to yourself, or you might just be cooking for one. Either way, it's hard to anticipate how much food will be eaten. Plus, leftovers don't seem like the worst outcome — at least that's one less meal to cook in the future, right? Well, wrong, actually. Certain foods should never be kept as leftovers, much less reheated for a second meal.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diets
NewsBreak
Nutrition
NewsBreak
Recipes
WCNC

Delicious recipes to make with leftover Easter ham

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Scalloped Potatoes. 1 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese (I use a mixture of Gruyere and cheddar) 1⁄2 cup grated pecorino or Romano cheese, to sprinkle on top. paprika and thyme. DIRECTIONS. In a small sauce pan, melt butter and blend in flour. Add milk, stirring...
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

10 Air-Fryer Fish Recipes

From fish tacos to fried salmon, here are 10 air-fryer fish recipes you'll absolutely flip over. Looking for easy air-fryer recipes? Try this simple fish and chips. The fish fillets have a fuss-free coating that’s healthy but just as crunchy and golden as the deep-fried kind. Simply seasoned, the crispy fries are perfect on the side. —Janice Mitchell, Aurora, Colorado.
RECIPES
US News and World Report

Healthy Eating for Families: the Best Diets for Parents and Kids

Dieting can be a lonely road, especially when you go at it alone. But when you make healthy eating a family affair, lasting success is more likely. “The best way of eating for families is to eat together,” says Antonette Hardie, a registered dietitian nutritionist at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. “Creating healthy meals at home and time for everyone to sit together, free of distraction is the best way to create healthy eating habits and relationships with food” that can last a lifetime.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Parade

54 Heart-Healthy Mexican Recipes That Let You Eat Your Favorites Minus the Fat

My mom is the biggest Mexican food fan in my family. She could eat Tex-Mex fare every day of the week, however the bottomless bowls of chips, cheesy appetizers and entrees aren’t always kind to the waistline—or your cardiovascular system. But it’s easy to bring the fiesta home while reinventing these dishes into fresher, heart-healthy recipes.
RECIPES
Elite Daily

Try These 12 Plant-Based Recipes On TikTok For Earth Day Celebrations At Home

TikTok has become a go-to resource for finding delicious recipes online. From viral baked dishes to quick snacks you can whip up in your air fryer, the foodie side of the FYP is full of yummy goodness for any occasion. In fact, there are tons of plant-based recipes on TikTok for Earth Day that you can make for you and your roomies.
RECIPES
TODAY.com

4 sneaky ways to get more greens in your diet

We all know the importance of eating veggies — especially greens, which are packed with vitamins and minerals that are vital to our health. And Americans are notorious for not getting enough. But getting our daily servings is easier said than done. After all, we can only eat so...
RECIPES
American Council on Science and Health

The Three Stooges Diet

Aikman states that in addition to his well-disciplined physical training session throughout the week, he likes to follow the dietary advice of Dr. Hyman and the Pegan diet [1]. The Pegan diet requires. grass-fed meats. organic low-glycemic fruits and vegetables. Foods to avoid include bread and most grains like barley,...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy