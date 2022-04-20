Maryland's Most Wanted | Dayvon Gordon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The US Marshals Service is searching for a man accused of committing a murder in Prince George’s County. Dayvon Gordon, 30, is wanted in the October 2020 shooting death of a man outside an...
WALDORF, Md. (7News) — A 27-year-old Washington D.C. man was charged in the shooting of an 8-month-old baby in Waldorf, Maryland. Delvonte Elmore was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, home invasion, use of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and other related charges. According to the...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 32-year-old man, who was indicted in connection with a fatal stabbing at a Popeyes Chicken in Oxon Hill, was found guilty by a jury Friday. The Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office released a statement saying Ricoh McClain of D.C. is due back in court on July 25 for sentencing.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 61-year-old woman is the 100th homicide victim in Baltimore this year.
Baltimore Police Department confirmed that officers found the woman dead inside a home Monday in the 2500 block of Violet Avenue in the northwest part of the city.
This part of the street leads to the MonteVerde Apartments, which is where neighbors saw police activity for hours starting just before 5 p.m.
“We’ve been asking for security for the longest time,” resident Gwendolyn Williams. “I’m raising my granddaughter in here. She’s 13. I don’t let her go to the trash room. I don’t let her go nowhere without...
WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a person seen on surveillance video shooting a man in Southeast D.C. The shooting happened on Sunday, April 10, in the 1700 block of T Street, Southeast, according to police. Officers with the department's sixth district responded to the scene just before noon. When officers arrived, the found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries. Police said the injuries were not considered life-threatening.
An alleged plot to rob several Baltimore check-cashing businesses involved kidnapping employees and torturing them for information, according to a federal indictment. A federal grand jury charged four men in a 12-count indictment that mentions two victims getting burned. The indictment focuses on what three workers at check-cashing companies in Baltimore allege happened to them between May and August 2021.
The recent murder of a Maryland rapper proved to be quite hard on his family, but they made sure that his final performance was an everlasting one by erecting his dead body up at a nightclub and hosting a funeral service so that all his loyal loved ones could pay their final respects face-to-face.
A man from Prince George's County was arrested for viciously attacking his significant other last month, authorities said. Police responded to a reported domestic assault in the 5000 block of Tidler Court in Glen Dale on March 29, the Prince George's County Sheriff's Office said. When officers arrived, they located...
WASHINGTON — A day after a shooting along Minnesota Avenue NE killed a 38-year-old mother of two children, a friend of the victim spoke to WUSA9, saying the woman volunteered as a violence interrupter in the district. The shooting happened around 11:15 am on Sunday along the 3900 block...
A restaurant owner from Anne Arundel County has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing an Army veteran while he was driving under the influence, the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's office said on Tuesday, April 19. Guarav “Sonny” Rawal, owner of Champs Pizza in Glen Burnie, was...
TOWSON, Md. — Rosario Valenti was attacked and killed outside a Dundalk restaurant last year. Monday's big break in the case brings some relief to a nightmare experience, the family said. "He was a carpenter and a good friend to many. He was also very well-known and respected throughout...
Police have discovered five fetuses at the home of an anti-abortion activist in Washington DC. DC police told WUSA9 that officers made the shocking discovery during a raid on a property in Capitol Hill on Wednesday afternoon, following a tip about potential bio-hazard material inside. The property is the home of Lauren Handy, the founder of anti-abortion group Mercy Missions who was indicted that same day over an incident where she and other activists stormed an abortion clinic, knocking over an employee and blocking people from entering the facility.Ms Handy, 28, was pictured sitting outside her home on Wednesday...
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Police released a photo of a man wanted in the February 27 shooting death of Michael Whitehead, a 32-year-old man from Hyattsville, Maryland. "Today we are releasing this image of this individual hoping that somebody from the community will recognize this individual [and know] his whereabouts and assist us in locating him and bringing closure to the family of Mr. Whithead," D.C. Police spokesman Kevin Kennedy said at a press conference Monday.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police had their hands full on Easter Sunday with at least seven separate shootings unfolding throughout the city.
The shootings, which played out between 1 a.m. and 10 p.m. in various parts of the city, sent at least eight men to the hospital, according to Baltimore Police figures.
The first victim, a 36-year-old man, showed up at an area hospital shortly after 1 a.m. Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe he was shot in the 4400 block of Flowerton Road. in southwest Baltimore
About 3:43 a.m., officers called to the 3300 block of Lyndale Avenue found a 37-year-old...
A Philadelphia toddler whose father used him as a human shield during a 2019 shooting that stemmed from a drug deal has died. During a Thursday press conference, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner called the death of 3-year-old Yaseem Jenkins "a tough moment." Krasner revealed his office believes the child's...
A Baltimore City Police Chief has been fired less than a week after being hired because they are a person of interest in an ongoing homicide investigation, WBAL reports. The termination of Dana Hayes, BPD's chief of fiscal services, was confirmed by Commissioner Michael Harrison during a news conference on Wednesday, April 20.
