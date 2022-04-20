ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Maryland's Most Wanted | Dayvon Gordon

By Alexa Ashwell
WJLA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — The US Marshals Service is searching for a man accused of committing a murder in Prince George’s County. Dayvon Gordon, 30, is wanted in the October 2020 shooting death of a man outside an...

wjla.com

Comments / 2

WJLA

DC man charged in shooting of 8-month-old baby in Waldorf, Maryland

WALDORF, Md. (7News) — A 27-year-old Washington D.C. man was charged in the shooting of an 8-month-old baby in Waldorf, Maryland. Delvonte Elmore was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, home invasion, use of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and other related charges. According to the...
WALDORF, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman, 61, Is Baltimore’s 100th Homicide Victim

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 61-year-old woman is the 100th homicide victim in Baltimore this year.  Baltimore Police Department confirmed that officers found the woman dead inside a home Monday in the 2500 block of Violet Avenue in the northwest part of the city.  This part of the street leads to the MonteVerde Apartments, which is where neighbors saw police activity for hours starting just before 5 p.m.  “We’ve been asking for security for the longest time,” resident Gwendolyn Williams. “I’m raising my granddaughter in here. She’s 13. I don’t let her go to the trash room. I don’t let her go nowhere without...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Police release surveillance video of Southeast DC shooting suspect

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a person seen on surveillance video shooting a man in Southeast D.C. The shooting happened on Sunday, April 10, in the 1700 block of T Street, Southeast, according to police. Officers with the department's sixth district responded to the scene just before noon. When officers arrived, the found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries. Police said the injuries were not considered life-threatening.
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

Indictment: Employees kidnapped, tortured for information

An alleged plot to rob several Baltimore check-cashing businesses involved kidnapping employees and torturing them for information, according to a federal indictment. A federal grand jury charged four men in a 12-count indictment that mentions two victims getting burned. The indictment focuses on what three workers at check-cashing companies in Baltimore allege happened to them between May and August 2021.
The Independent

Five fetuses found at the home of anti-abortion activist in Washington DC

Police have discovered five fetuses at the home of an anti-abortion activist in Washington DC. DC police told WUSA9 that officers made the shocking discovery during a raid on a property in Capitol Hill on Wednesday afternoon, following a tip about potential bio-hazard material inside. The property is the home of Lauren Handy, the founder of anti-abortion group Mercy Missions who was indicted that same day over an incident where she and other activists stormed an abortion clinic, knocking over an employee and blocking people from entering the facility.Ms Handy, 28, was pictured sitting outside her home on Wednesday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJLA

WANTED: DC Police release picture of suspect wanted in February homicide

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Police released a photo of a man wanted in the February 27 shooting death of Michael Whitehead, a 32-year-old man from Hyattsville, Maryland. "Today we are releasing this image of this individual hoping that somebody from the community will recognize this individual [and know] his whereabouts and assist us in locating him and bringing closure to the family of Mr. Whithead," D.C. Police spokesman Kevin Kennedy said at a press conference Monday.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

8 People Injured By Easter Sunday Shootings In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police had their hands full on Easter Sunday with at least seven separate shootings unfolding throughout the city. The shootings, which played out between 1 a.m. and 10 p.m. in various parts of the city, sent at least eight men to the hospital, according to Baltimore Police figures. The first victim, a 36-year-old man, showed up at an area hospital shortly after 1 a.m. Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe he was shot in the 4400 block of Flowerton Road. in southwest Baltimore About 3:43 a.m., officers called to the 3300 block of Lyndale Avenue found a 37-year-old...

