Maryland's Most Wanted | Dayvon Gordon

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police had their hands full on Easter Sunday with at least seven separate shootings unfolding throughout the city. The shootings, which played out between 1 a.m. and 10 p.m. in various parts of the city, sent at least eight men to the hospital, according to Baltimore Police figures. The first victim, a 36-year-old man, showed up at an area hospital shortly after 1 a.m. Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe he was shot in the 4400 block of Flowerton Road. in southwest Baltimore About 3:43 a.m., officers called to the 3300 block of Lyndale Avenue found a 37-year-old...

4 DAYS AGO