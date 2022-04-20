News roundup: Union fall in power rankings, Open Cup upsets in Round 3

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The “Miami Clasico,” a dream encounter for local soccer diehards, is in the books.
Inter Miami CF earned a 1-0 over Miami FC at FIU Stadium.
Ecuadorian forward Leonardo Campana scored his fourth goal in the last three games to lead Inter Miami to its third consecutive victory, while the team secured its second straight clean sheet.
“I’m super proud. Probably the proudest I’ve felt as an Inter Miami manager,” said head coach Phil Neville. “We speak a lot of identity, seeing all the identity in the last three games, that’s the start of the foundation we want to build....
